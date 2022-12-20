Read full article on original website
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
In Style
Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color
Zendaya has officially entered her bob era. On Wednesday, the actress confirmed that the chin-length hairstyle isn't going anywhere anytime soon with her latest chop and color. In a boomerang clip shared to Instagram, Zendaya showed off her new haircut while striking a pose for the camera in a white T-shirt and a black pinstriped vest covered in tiny beads. Not only were her locks drastically shorter, but they were also was dyed honey-blonde — what we're declaring as this season's hottest hair color.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo from her 30th birthday on November 23rd.
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Charlton Heston received flak for his interracial love scene with a black actress
Charlton HestonPhoto byTrailer Screenshot; Public Domain Image. The 1971 movie, Omega Man is known for having one of the first interracial kisses and love scene in a major mass-market motion picture.
We're Still Dreaming Of The Waist-Cinching Denim Dress Kelly Clarkson Wore On The Red Carpet
Kelly Clarkson owned the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – not just with her on-stage performance with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce (more on this later) but with her jaw-dropping outfit too!. Kelly Clarkson’s Alexander...
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
