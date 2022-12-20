Read full article on original website
Related
Normal People Are Confessing The Early Pandemic Decisions That, In Hindsight, Were A Colossal Mistake
"So many men had secret families or affairs and lived double lives for years...until lockdowns started. They had used the guise of lengthy 'business trips' for years, and now that everyone had to work from home, the jig was up."
Blizzard claims 12 lives in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S.
Dec 25 (Reuters) - A deadly blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists in their cars, knocking out electricity to thousands of homes and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has chilled much of the United States for days.
Comments / 0