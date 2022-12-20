Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge

As widely expected, Northport city councilman John Hinton will become council president later this month, then become the city's mayor at the beginning of the year. If all that sounds complicated, it was made necessary when current mayor Bobby Herndon shocked the city last night when he announced he would resign from office on December 31st over a disagreement with the five-member city council about the renaming of a portion of the street in front of his surveying business.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO