Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge

Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday Including Tornadoes in Alabama
We are encouraging Alabamians to be prepared for a severe weather threat on Wednesday afternoon into the late evening. We are closely monitoring this active weather system that is approaching West Alabama that is moving in from the west. Here is all the information about the incoming severe weather for Wednesday in Alabama. We have the timeline, areas that could be impacted, and threats.
Active Weather Day Ahead Includes Threats of Flooding, Tornadoes
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa weather center has been closely monitoring a storm system that will move into our area today and through the evening hours. The main concerns are the potential for flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes. As a reminder, when any of the counties under our listening coverage area...
Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
Richard Shelby could bring Alabama $1.2 billion in earmarks in final spending bill
Call him the billion-dollar man. Make that $1.2 billion, to be precise, which is the total earmark haul that departing Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby could bring home during the 117th Congress — the last of the Alabama Republican’s congressional career dating back to 1979. Shelby...
Tuscaloosa’s Infamous Abandoned Gas Station Listed for Sale After 11 Years
After more than a decade in post-tornado limbo, one of the most controversial properties in the city of Tuscaloosa is now for sale. The property in question is the long-empty Quik Mart at the corner of 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard, a prominent fixture at one of the busiest intersections in the city and connected to the always-packed Midtown Village shopping center.
John Hinton to Become Northport City Council President, Then Mayor
As widely expected, Northport city councilman John Hinton will become council president later this month, then become the city's mayor at the beginning of the year. If all that sounds complicated, it was made necessary when current mayor Bobby Herndon shocked the city last night when he announced he would resign from office on December 31st over a disagreement with the five-member city council about the renaming of a portion of the street in front of his surveying business.
Alabama Has Signed its Next Kicker
Conor Talty, a 3-star recruit and the number three rater kicker in the country per 247 Composite, has officially signed on to be a part of Alabama's 2023 recruiting class. Talty joins a fairly crowded kicking unit that already boasts junior Chase Allen and sophomore Reid Schuback. The unit will have large shoes to fill as Alabama's all-time leading scorer and likely greatest kicker in program history Will Reichard heads for the Senior Bowl.
Wind Chill Watch: Alabamians Brace for Dangerous Subzero Values
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Wind Chill Watch.” The watch is set to go into effect on Friday, December 23, 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. Expected Wind Chill Values. It is expected that dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the...
Highly Anticipated Dog Park Coming to Tuscaloosa Gets License to Sell Beer
The Tuscaloosa City Council has granted an alcohol license for the soon-to-come and highly anticipated Good Dog Park and Bar, which is expected to open next month. As previously reported, the owners at the dog park announced in October that they would open their third Alabama location in the Druid City. Clint Carmichael, a co-owner of Good Dog, grew up locally and said "Tuscaloosa needs a nice pet resort, especially by campus."
Arctic Blast: Alabamians Gear Up for Coldest December Since 1989
An Arctic Blast is shaping up to cause some major impacts across the United States ahead and during the Christmas holiday. According to CNN, this will be the “coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.”. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “for...
Governor Kay Ivey Bans TikTok on State-Issued Devices and Networks
Governor Kay Ivey has banned the use of TikTok on state-issued networks and devices, reportedly as a means to protect Alabama from Chinese infiltration. Governor Ivey issued a memo to the heads of state agencies Tuesday evening, banning the use of the social media platform on any device provided or network operated by the state government.
Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near
As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
Smith Lake Alabama Home Makes Most Unique Airbnb in America List
I love checking out Travel and Leisure for ideas for traveling. I stumbled upon their “The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State.” So of course, being nosey, I jumped directly to Alabama. All I got to say is WOW! It is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired show home...
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
