ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge

By Stephen Dethrage
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday Including Tornadoes in Alabama

We are encouraging Alabamians to be prepared for a severe weather threat on Wednesday afternoon into the late evening. We are closely monitoring this active weather system that is approaching West Alabama that is moving in from the west. Here is all the information about the incoming severe weather for Wednesday in Alabama. We have the timeline, areas that could be impacted, and threats.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s Infamous Abandoned Gas Station Listed for Sale After 11 Years

After more than a decade in post-tornado limbo, one of the most controversial properties in the city of Tuscaloosa is now for sale. The property in question is the long-empty Quik Mart at the corner of 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard, a prominent fixture at one of the busiest intersections in the city and connected to the always-packed Midtown Village shopping center.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

John Hinton to Become Northport City Council President, Then Mayor

As widely expected, Northport city councilman John Hinton will become council president later this month, then become the city's mayor at the beginning of the year. If all that sounds complicated, it was made necessary when current mayor Bobby Herndon shocked the city last night when he announced he would resign from office on December 31st over a disagreement with the five-member city council about the renaming of a portion of the street in front of his surveying business.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Has Signed its Next Kicker

Conor Talty, a 3-star recruit and the number three rater kicker in the country per 247 Composite, has officially signed on to be a part of Alabama's 2023 recruiting class. Talty joins a fairly crowded kicking unit that already boasts junior Chase Allen and sophomore Reid Schuback. The unit will have large shoes to fill as Alabama's all-time leading scorer and likely greatest kicker in program history Will Reichard heads for the Senior Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Highly Anticipated Dog Park Coming to Tuscaloosa Gets License to Sell Beer

The Tuscaloosa City Council has granted an alcohol license for the soon-to-come and highly anticipated Good Dog Park and Bar, which is expected to open next month. As previously reported, the owners at the dog park announced in October that they would open their third Alabama location in the Druid City. Clint Carmichael, a co-owner of Good Dog, grew up locally and said "Tuscaloosa needs a nice pet resort, especially by campus."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near

As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy