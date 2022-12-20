Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas. Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday...
Citrus County Chronicle
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
Citrus County Chronicle
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions get run over, miss chance to move into playoff spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offense was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild card spot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks offense stalls again in 24-10 loss in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle twice drove into Kansas City territory in the third quarter, twice went for it on fourth down while trying to dig out of a 17-3 hole and twice came up short on the frigid field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That about sums...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase
CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he'd never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again.
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night's 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what's universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore's victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the news conference room was showing the Cincinnati-New England game. When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh's Ravens were assured of a postseason spot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and facing first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 5-yard line with 1:05 remaining.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
Scorebook Live
After 23 years, Lake Oswego graduate Matt Hooten returns to Les Schwab Invitational, this time as a coach
By Shane Hoffmann Matt Hooten is in for somewhat of a full-circle moment next week. When the Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) boys basketball coach steps foot inside Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, it will mark a return, of sorts. See, Hooten is no stranger around these ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker's absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They're still in the playoff mix.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 120-107 win over Trail Blazers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the lineup with 25 points and a season-high 12 assists, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107 on Friday night. Murray, who finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double, sat out...
Citrus County Chronicle
Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the...
