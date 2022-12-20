Read full article on original website
msudenver.edu
Leadership changes in Faculty Affairs, Online Learning
Bill Henry, Ph.D., announced this semester he would step down from his administrative position as vice provost for Faculty Affairs at Metropolitan State University of Denver to return full-time to his faculty position in the Department of Psychological Sciences in the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, effective Jan. 1.
msudenver.edu
The Best of RED 2022
RED published 194 stories (and counting) in 2022, including 20 photo and 16 video stories. Which ones did you love best? The most-viewed stories centered on physical, social, financial and environmental wellness, and of course stories that encourage getting out in nature were clear favorites. We are in Colorado, after all.
