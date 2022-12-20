Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star
The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Outrights: Carrillo, Gilbert
A couple players recently designated for assignment have gone unclaimed on waivers:. The Nationals announced they’ve assigned righty Gerardo Carrillo outright to Triple-A Rochester. He was designated for assignment earlier in the week when the club finalized their one-year contract with Erasmo Ramírez. Carrillo, 24, still has yet to reach the majors. Added to the Dodgers 40-man roster during the 2020-21 offseason, he was pitching in Double-A when sent to Washington as part of the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster. The righty was regarded as a potential high-leverage reliever at the time, but his production stalled in 2022. He spent the first half of the season on the injured list before splitting the year between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg. The native of Mexico allowed 13 runs through 10 1/3 innings at the latter stop. Carrillo has never previously been outrighted, so he’ll remain in the Washington organization and try to reclaim a 40-man roster spot next season.
Rangers Claim Nick Mears, Designate Eli White
The Rangers announced that they have claimed right-hander Nick Mears off waivers from the Pirates. Mears had been designated for assignment earlier in the week. In a corresponding move, outfielder Eli White was designated for assignment. Mears, 26, will join just the second organization of his career, as he’s spent...
Cubs Claim Anthony Kay, Designate Alfonso Rivas
The Cubs announced they’ve claimed left-hander Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays. To clear a 40-man roster spot, first baseman Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment. Kay lost his spot on the Toronto roster last week once the team officially signed Chris Bassitt. The 27-year-old had spent...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Baltimore Orioles James McCann’s Wife, Jessica McCann
Baseball catcher James McCann is basking in the limelight these days after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles by New York Mets. Meanwhile, his followers are increasingly intrigued by the MLB star’s private life. He is a family man married to his long-time girlfriend, and they raised a beautiful family together. James McCann’s wife, Jessica McCann, has supported him throughout his professional life. We reveal more about her background in this Jessica McCann wiki.
Angels Sign Jake Lamb, Jhonathan Diaz To Minor League Deals
The Angels are signing infielder Jake Lamb to a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). Lamb’s deal would come with a $1.25MM base salary if he cracks the major league roster, reports Sam Blum of the Athletic (on Twitter). Blum adds that Lamb would be able to opt out of the deal if he’s not in the majors by July 1.
Dodgers Sign Adam Kolarek, James Jones To Minor League Deals
The Dodgers brought back left-hander Adam Kolarek on a minor league contract earlier this month, as noted by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Los Angeles has also added southpaw James Jones on a non-roster pact. Kolarek spent parts of the 2019-20 campaigns in L.A. Acquired from the Rays at the...
Tigers Claim Mario Feliciano, Designate Bligh Madris
The Tigers announced that they have claimed catcher Mario Feliciano off waivers from the Brewers. Outfielder Bligh Madris was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Feliciano had been designated for assignment last week. Feliciano, 24, was selected 75th overall by the Brewers in 2016 and has had some prospect...
Orioles acquire catcher James McCann from Mets
The Mets and Orioles swung a trade late Wednesday night, with Baltimore acquiring James McCann and cash considerations from the Mets for a player to be named later. New York is reportedly covering $19M of the $24M still remaining on McCann’s contract over the next two years. To create...
Pirates Announce Several Minor League Deals
The Pirates announced six minor league deals to reporters today, with Justice delos Santos of MLB.com among those to relay them on Twitter. They include the previously reported deals for catcher Tyler Heineman, as well as right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Nate Webb. Also included in the announcement are three left-handers: Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Ángel Perdomo.
thecomeback.com
Wild details emerge in Carlos Correa negotiations
The MLB world absolutely floored Tuesday night when it was revealed that Carlos Correa was spurning a massive 13-year, $350 million deal from the San Francisco Giants to sign a 12-year, $315-million deal with the New York Mets. As we soon learned, the Giants postponed their introduction of Correa after...
Cubs Sign Sergio Alcantara, Roenis Elias To Minor League Deals
The Cubs have inked infielder Sergio Alcántara and reliever Roenis Elías to minor league contracts, the team informed reporters (including Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times). Both players receive invitations to MLB Spring Training. Alcántara is back for a second stint in Chicago. The Cubs claimed him off...
Phillies, Craig Kimbrel agree to one-year, $10M deal
The Phillies are adding an established closer. They’re reportedly in agreement with Craig Kimbrel on a one-year, $10M pact. Kimbrel is a SportsMeter client. Philadelphia will be the seventh MLB team for Kimbrel, who is headed into his 14th season. He returns to the NL East, where he was arguably the sport’s best closer from 2011-14 as a member of the Braves. Kimbrel remained excellent after being dealt to the Padres and subsequently to the Red Sox. Dave Dombrowski was running baseball operations in Boston while Kimbrel was there for three straight All-Star seasons between 2016-18. They’re now reunited with Dombrowski leading the charge in Philly.
Trevor Bauer reinstated, effective immediately, after suspension reduced to 194 games
Major League Baseball announced Thursday night that the 324-game suspension imposed on Trevor Bauer has been reduced to 194 games on appeal. He has already served the entirety of that ban. He’ll be reinstated, effective immediately. “Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor...
Report: Red Sox, Marlins have discussed Joey Wendle in trade talks
The Red Sox have had some discussions with the Marlins about infielder Joey Wendle, reports Chad Jennings of the Athletic. There’s no indication a deal is imminent or even likely, as he’s one of a number of names whom Boston has looked into as they search for middle infield help.
