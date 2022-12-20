ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star

The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Outrights: Carrillo, Gilbert

A couple players recently designated for assignment have gone unclaimed on waivers:. The Nationals announced they’ve assigned righty Gerardo Carrillo outright to Triple-A Rochester. He was designated for assignment earlier in the week when the club finalized their one-year contract with Erasmo Ramírez. Carrillo, 24, still has yet to reach the majors. Added to the Dodgers 40-man roster during the 2020-21 offseason, he was pitching in Double-A when sent to Washington as part of the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster. The righty was regarded as a potential high-leverage reliever at the time, but his production stalled in 2022. He spent the first half of the season on the injured list before splitting the year between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg. The native of Mexico allowed 13 runs through 10 1/3 innings at the latter stop. Carrillo has never previously been outrighted, so he’ll remain in the Washington organization and try to reclaim a 40-man roster spot next season.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers Claim Nick Mears, Designate Eli White

The Rangers announced that they have claimed right-hander Nick Mears off waivers from the Pirates. Mears had been designated for assignment earlier in the week. In a corresponding move, outfielder Eli White was designated for assignment. Mears, 26, will join just the second organization of his career, as he’s spent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Claim Anthony Kay, Designate Alfonso Rivas

The Cubs announced they’ve claimed left-hander Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays. To clear a 40-man roster spot, first baseman Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment. Kay lost his spot on the Toronto roster last week once the team officially signed Chris Bassitt. The 27-year-old had spent...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Baltimore Orioles James McCann’s Wife, Jessica McCann

Baseball catcher James McCann is basking in the limelight these days after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles by New York Mets. Meanwhile, his followers are increasingly intrigued by the MLB star’s private life. He is a family man married to his long-time girlfriend, and they raised a beautiful family together. James McCann’s wife, Jessica McCann, has supported him throughout his professional life. We reveal more about her background in this Jessica McCann wiki.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Jake Lamb, Jhonathan Diaz To Minor League Deals

The Angels are signing infielder Jake Lamb to a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). Lamb’s deal would come with a $1.25MM base salary if he cracks the major league roster, reports Sam Blum of the Athletic (on Twitter). Blum adds that Lamb would be able to opt out of the deal if he’s not in the majors by July 1.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers Claim Mario Feliciano, Designate Bligh Madris

The Tigers announced that they have claimed catcher Mario Feliciano off waivers from the Brewers. Outfielder Bligh Madris was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Feliciano had been designated for assignment last week. Feliciano, 24, was selected 75th overall by the Brewers in 2016 and has had some prospect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles acquire catcher James McCann from Mets

The Mets and Orioles swung a trade late Wednesday night, with Baltimore acquiring James McCann and cash considerations from the Mets for a player to be named later. New York is reportedly covering $19M of the $24M still remaining on McCann’s contract over the next two years. To create...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Announce Several Minor League Deals

The Pirates announced six minor league deals to reporters today, with Justice delos Santos of MLB.com among those to relay them on Twitter. They include the previously reported deals for catcher Tyler Heineman, as well as right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Nate Webb. Also included in the announcement are three left-handers: Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Ángel Perdomo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Wild details emerge in Carlos Correa negotiations

The MLB world absolutely floored Tuesday night when it was revealed that Carlos Correa was spurning a massive 13-year, $350 million deal from the San Francisco Giants to sign a 12-year, $315-million deal with the New York Mets. As we soon learned, the Giants postponed their introduction of Correa after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies, Craig Kimbrel agree to one-year, $10M deal

The Phillies are adding an established closer. They’re reportedly in agreement with Craig Kimbrel on a one-year, $10M pact. Kimbrel is a SportsMeter client. Philadelphia will be the seventh MLB team for Kimbrel, who is headed into his 14th season. He returns to the NL East, where he was arguably the sport’s best closer from 2011-14 as a member of the Braves. Kimbrel remained excellent after being dealt to the Padres and subsequently to the Red Sox. Dave Dombrowski was running baseball operations in Boston while Kimbrel was there for three straight All-Star seasons between 2016-18. They’re now reunited with Dombrowski leading the charge in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

