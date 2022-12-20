Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed where the idea for the inventor's nemesis came from. Variety spoke to the fan-favorite creator about Season 6 and some of the quirkier elements. The topic drifted to Mr. Nimbus and his sudden prominence in Rick Sanchez's life. Well, it turns out that the nemesis actually springs from Harmon's cluelessness about water-based characters in real life. To hear him tell it, the idea of Namor or Aquaman is outright unapealing. He made a very Harmon-esque joke about the uncool factor of such characters and thought that would be a good jumping off point for a potential Rick rival. Needless to say, we probably haven't seen the last of Mr. Nimbus. In fact, there might come a point where the grandfather/grandson duo might need his help to save the multiverse. Check out what the creator had to say about the new guy on the block down below.

