ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
ComicBook
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Deadpool as a Christmas Movie
As it turns out, Deadpool may be the next Christmas classic. While franchise lead Ryan Reynolds isn't confirming the genre shift himself, he's pointing towards the guidance of K-pop sensation and Twitter heartthrob Bang Chan. Throughout the day Saturday, Reynolds reminded those following him on Twitter Chan was watching Deadpool and suggesting the picture is, in fact, a Christmas movie.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
ComicBook
New Scream VI Poster Released
It may be Christmas, but that doesn't mean horror fans can't have fun, too. With Scream VI only a few months away, we've been seeing some exciting content from the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise. A new trailer teased the movie's move to New York, and fans are already concerned about their favorite characters. Today, the official Scream accounts on social media shared a new poster just for the holidays.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a crafts masterpiece that deserves Oscars attention below-the-line
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” hit Netflix a few weeks back, and it has already received a few critics’ awards and nominations, though it’s a very different animated movie than we normally get over the course of a year, being a stop-motion animated film del Toro directed with Mark Gustafson, working with Portland stop-motion animation house ShadowMachine. Lisa Henson, daughter of the late great puppeteer Jim Henson, is one of the film’s producers, which gives the film even more of a pedigree within that world. SEEOscar odds update: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ascends in Best Picture race But let’s rewind a bit....
ComicBook
WWE and AEW Stars Celebrate Christmas 2023
Stars from WWE and AEW all took to Twitter to celebrate Christmas Day on Sunday. Some showed off their haul from this year's celebration, others posted a photo with members of their family. You can see some of the best holiday-themed posts in the list below!. WWE will wrap up...
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Christmas Photos
New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is wishing the DC Universe a Merry Christmas! The prolific filmmaker has only been in his new job for a few weeks, but has continuously kept fans updated on all of the DCU happenings through his personal Twitter account. Whether he's teasing the announcement of new DC projects in January or addressing controversial changes such as no Wonder Woman 3 or Henry Cavill returning as Superman, it's been a busy tenure for sure. However, Gunn is staying positively upbeat, especially during the holidays, and he's sharing some of that Christmas joy with his Twitter followers in new holiday photos.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
ComicBook
Christopher McQuarrie Responds to Suggestion He Direct New Superman Movie
Christopher McQuarrie is currently busy directing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will mark the fourth film he has helmed in the franchise. The director is also expected to make the eighth installment, but some fans are eager to see what he will make next. There have been rumors over the years that he wanted to make a Superman movie, and for that brief period after the release of Black Adam when fans thought Henry Cavill was coming back to the role, McQuarrie's name was tossed around as a potential director. However, Cavill is officially out and James Gunn is currently writing a Superman script. Recently, someone on Twitter suggested McQuarrie direct Gunn's new movie, and the director had a great response.
ComicBook
Jeff Garlin Cast in New TV Series After Controversial The Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has officially landed a new role in a television series, following his controversial exit from ABC's The Goldbergs late last year. According to new reports, Garlin has been cast in the fourth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Never Have I Ever. Garlin will reportedly portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever. This is Garlin's first casting since he exited his nine-season stint as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs, following an internal investigation into allegations of on-set misconduct.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship Will Be at Zero in New Movie
Hugh Jackman says that he and Ryan Reynolds' hero won't be seeing eye to eye in Deadpool 3. The Empire Film Podcast spoke to the Wolverine actor about his relationship with The Merc With A Mouth in the upcoming MCU movie. A lot of people might expect Logan and Wade to play nice because of the actors' famous friendship. But, Jackman is saying that they will kind of hate each other in this one. If you think about it, Wolverine has never really been one to tolerate a ton of shenanigans in his comic book history. Adding Deadpool to his general vibe would probably produce some fireworks on the big screen. If the X-Men star is to be believed, that's exactly what fans are going to get with Deadpool 3. Check out what he had to say right here!
ComicBook
Dan Harmon Reveals Strange Origin of Rick and Morty's Nemesis
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed where the idea for the inventor's nemesis came from. Variety spoke to the fan-favorite creator about Season 6 and some of the quirkier elements. The topic drifted to Mr. Nimbus and his sudden prominence in Rick Sanchez's life. Well, it turns out that the nemesis actually springs from Harmon's cluelessness about water-based characters in real life. To hear him tell it, the idea of Namor or Aquaman is outright unapealing. He made a very Harmon-esque joke about the uncool factor of such characters and thought that would be a good jumping off point for a potential Rick rival. Needless to say, we probably haven't seen the last of Mr. Nimbus. In fact, there might come a point where the grandfather/grandson duo might need his help to save the multiverse. Check out what the creator had to say about the new guy on the block down below.
ComicBook
HBO Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
Yet another series has been cancelled at HBO. On Thursday, it was announced that Back On the Record with Bob Costas will be ending after two seasons. The series is a four-episodes-per-year interview series featuring Costas in in-depth conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures. It was the third show that Costas has had with HBO, following On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009).
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Recruits Nickelback to Sing Fan-Favorite Spirited Song
The holidays are officially upon us, and there's absolutely no shortage of festive movies and television shows to get fans into the spirit. One of the most recent entries into that field is Spirited, a musical comedy that debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this fall, and provides an updated take on the mythos of A Christmas Carol. Along the way, Spirited offers quite a few original songs — and it looks like one is getting remixed in a major way. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film, recently debuted a new official version of the song "Unredeemable." The caveat is that it is performed by one of the most polarizing — and in the eyes of some, maybe "unredeemable" bands in recent years — Nickelback.
ComicBook
Former President Barack Obama Reveals List of Favorite 2022 Movies
As we come to the end of the year, movie fans are reflecting on their favorite movies of the year, which even includes former president Barack Obama also looking back at his favorite films from 2022. Like many year-end lists, Obama included the crowd-pleasing Top Gun: Maverick and the multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once, which sit at 96% and 95% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. Also populating the list are historical films like The Woman King and Till, along with a number of independent dramas. You can check out the full list of his favorite films below.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
Move Over Venompool, Carnagepool Is Coming Soon
Marvel fans thought Venompool was a beast (and to be fair he absolutely is), but they aren't nearly prepared for the chaos of Carnagepool. Those who have been keeping up with Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) and artist Martin Coccolo's (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War) Deadpool series know that he was sent to take down one of Marvel's biggest villains, and something has been growing inside of him. Marvel's March 2023 solicits give fans a preview of what that is, and it is none other than Carnage, who is now looking to make his way out, regardless of what that means for Deadpool.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
