This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidaysMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of LightsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
wvtf.org
What the future holds for Richmond's former Confederate monuments
Richmond removed the last of its Confederate monuments earlier this year. Heading into 2023, here’s a look at what the future holds for all of the city’s statues now that they’ve come down. The first monument to come down was pulled down by protestors. Now it’s displayed...
Metro Richmond Zoo gets a hippopotamus for Christmas
The zoo welcomed a female baby pygmy hippo on Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. She weighed a healthy 16 pounds and, in just one week, grew to 24.2 pounds.
Lee Circle fencing was supposed to be removed this fall. What happened?
What was formerly known as the Lee Circle on Richmond's Monument Avenue was supposed to reopen this past fall, but the space will continue to be closed off to the public until at least springtime.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
travelnowsmart.com
Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023
There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg’s Newest Elected Official Wears Many Hats
WILLIAMSBURG –Here are some of the hats Stacy Kern-Scheerer wears: law professor at the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law; director of the law school’s Immigration Clinic, a pro bono program that provides legal representation to asylum seekers and noncitizen survivors of trafficking and violence. She also acts as the school’s Director of Clinical Programs, which pairs second and third-year law students with people in the community who have unmet legal needs.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
Incident prompts major security changes at Hopewell City Hall
A threat has prompted major security changes at Hopewell City Hall that effectively lock down the building to keep staff and the public safe.
peninsulachronicle.com
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
Virginia Christmas weather history: Ashland, Farmville and Williamsburg
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia. This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for […]
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
NBC12
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Three Major Thoroughbred Stakes Races to Relocate to Virginia in 2023
Arlington Million, Beverly D. Stakes and Secretariat Stakes to Run at Colonial Downs After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor has announced that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade […]
