Crofton opens warming shelter
Crofton opened its warming shelter Friday night due to issues with power outages. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham said Kentucky Utilities was having major power issues statewide. The Crofton Tornado Shelter located at Gordon Park was opened at 7:00 pm for residents to utilize.
Allen Forsythe
There will be no services at this time for 71 year old Allen Forsythe of Gracey, KY. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
Bitter cold, snow-covered roads bring in holiday weekend
Roads are snow-covered and temperatures are as cold as advertised this morning after an Arctic air mass plunged into Western Kentucky last night. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Matt Overby describes streets as treacherous, a dispatcher at Christian County ECC says there have been numerous motorists slide off the Pennyrile Parkway and I-24, Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann says be on the lookout for black ice in addition to the snow and dispatchers in Trigg County also report snow-covered roadways.
John “Jack” Leroy Scott
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Tuesday December 27th at 11am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home
Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
Two injured as home destroyed by fire
Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a North Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Chief Tim Terrell says the structure on Grapevine Road near Atkinson Schoolhouse Road was fully engulfed when the first crews arrived. Two people were able to get out and went by private vehicle...
