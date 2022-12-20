Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez Guilty on All Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
UPDATE (Dec 23):. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022
2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it’s time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.
Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music
Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
