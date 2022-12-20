ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
HOUSTON, TX
Hot 99.1

Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report

Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Hot 99.1

Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million

Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Hot 99.1

Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie

Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Hot 99.1

Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Hot 99.1

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022

2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it’s time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.
Hot 99.1

Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music

Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 99.1

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy