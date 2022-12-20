Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Four-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin football
The Wisconsin Badgers land four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer from Woodlands, Texas on Christmas Eve.
Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck trade jabs over recruit
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell and Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck traded words over a recruit on early national signing day. The dispute between the two head coaches came from the recruitment of a new Minnesota football signee, three-star defensive lineman Martin Owusu who had been committed to the Golden Gophers since May of 2022.
wisportsheroics.com
Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment
Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled
This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions
Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Dells crash, state trooper's cruiser hit
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24. Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked along I-90/94, helping another motorist when he was hit. The...
captimes.com
Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state
Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
