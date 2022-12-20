ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled

This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions

Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Dells crash, state trooper's cruiser hit

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24. Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked along I-90/94, helping another motorist when he was hit. The...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state

Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication

MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
MONROE, WI
