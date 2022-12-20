Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NuStar Energy's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 11.5%
In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $22.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.18% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 9.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.79% in the "Energy" category.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.46, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company...
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $74.78, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.16, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%. In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low...
Southern Co. (SO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southern Co. (SO) closed the most recent trading day at $71.74, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
US STOCKS-Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron's glum forecastadding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oand Amazon.com...
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: EH,APTV,MSI
Technology stocks were edging lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.4%. In company news, EHang Holdings (EH) shares dropped 8.2% after Friday saying the Qingdao West Coast New Area in Shandong province has acquired a $10...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NVR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $4641.25, changing hands for $4704.96/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Dropbox (DBX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Dropbox (DBX) closed at $22.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company...
