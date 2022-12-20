Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl
The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger makes argument for Steelers to shut down QB Kenny Pickett
The Steelers' (6-8) playoff hopes are looking pretty bleak. Is there an argument to be made about shutting down rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the rest of the season?. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes there is. "I don't want to say ever 'listen I'm done for the season,' but...
Yardbarker
Cowboys defense in trouble regardless of Eagles' starting QB
The Cowboys defense, which has allowed more than 20 points five times this season, is not trending upward. Over the past two games, it has allowed 63 points. With the Eagles third-ranked offense coming to town, that's not ideal. And, yes, we know Philadelphia (13-1) may sit quarterback Jalen Hurts...
Yardbarker
Former Bears LB earns first Pro Bowl after midseason trade
The Chicago Bears needed picks and offensive weapons more than a weakside linebacker without an agent who wants at least $20 million a year. The Bears opted to make a trade midseason before one of their best players on an awful roster was due up for a new contract. The NFL announced Wednesday night that former Bears linebacker, Roquan Smith, had finally been awarded his first Pro Bowl.
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents
The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody Sabol for Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, DeMarvin Leal and others. Then, there's the always headlined gift from the quarterback to the offensive linemen, and Kenny Pickett didn't disappoint.
Yardbarker
Patriots legend blasts QB Mac Jones after Raiders debacle
New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman has once again taken some shots at quarterback Mac Jones. "The season’s on the line," Edelman said of Jones during the latest edition of the "Inside The NFL" Paramount+ program, as mentioned by Sean Keeley of The Comeback. "You gotta trip him." Specifically,...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
Yardbarker
Kyle Juszczyk details how Brock Purdy earned the 49ers' respect
Brock Purdy, the 22-year-old starting rookie quarterback, headed onto the football field in that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and looked in complete control of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He took charge after replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't change in the two games that followed.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Thoughts Clear On Aaron Rodgers’ Future
The Green Bay Packers aren’t used to losing, especially under the tutelage of coach Matt LaFleur. Before the 2022 season, the Packers had three consecutive 13-win seasons, resulting in two NFC Championship berths, both ending in losses. This year, they are 6-8 and find themselves clawing back into the...
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles lineman pops the 'stache question to QB Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew can go from folk hero to bona fide star if brings the heat -- with or without his signature mustache -- against Dallas while Jalen Hurts nurses his sprained shoulder. Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata hopped in the pool of reporters Thursday to ask the most pertinent question of...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
Yardbarker
Bears promoting former Vikings CB to active roster for Bills game
Bears promote a former Vikings CB to the active roster. The Chicago Bears had several defensive backs listed on their Week 16 injury report. The Bears will be missing a lot of help on the offensive side of the football against the Buffalo Bills Saturday. With all of the injuries mounting for the Bears, the team announced they promoted a former Vikings cornerback to the active roster.
