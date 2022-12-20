ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Zach LaVine drawing interest from 1 prominent team amid Bulls drama

The sharks are officially circling the waters amid reports of tension between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Tuesday that several opposing teams are monitoring LaVine’s situation in Chicago. One team mentioned specifically is the New York Knicks. The All-Star guard LaVine is having a frustrating year for the... The post Zach LaVine drawing interest from 1 prominent team amid Bulls drama appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans

Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.23.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM NEW YORK: Bulls (13-18, 6-11 on the road) at Knicks (18-14, 8-8 at home). 6:30 CT tipoff. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Knicks: Randle:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21

We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
OHIO STATE

