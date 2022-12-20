Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO