2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors
A report on Thursday named Young as someone who could request a trade.
Zach LaVine drawing interest from 1 prominent team amid Bulls drama
The sharks are officially circling the waters amid reports of tension between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Tuesday that several opposing teams are monitoring LaVine’s situation in Chicago. One team mentioned specifically is the New York Knicks. The All-Star guard LaVine is having a frustrating year for the... The post Zach LaVine drawing interest from 1 prominent team amid Bulls drama appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
3 Bold Trades For Knicks To Go All-In On Title Pursuit
Why wait?If you’re ready to do something, do it. Say you’ve always wanted to skydive. Eventually, that’s something you’ll be too old to do. If it’s really on your bucket list, it would be better to do it sooner rather than later. NBA teams can wait too long as well.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Executive Believes Zach LaVine Wants To Play For L.A.
The All-Star Bulls shooting guard could be a good fit for the Lakers.
Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?
The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Might Be Shifting Back Its Trade Timeline Yet Again
Even with more options the season continues to go in the wrong direction for the team
Yardbarker
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Will Only Trade Both First-Round Picks Under One Special Condition
At this point, it has been well documented that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka values his team's last reaming first-round picks very highly. Even after last season's disaster, and a 13-18 record so far this season, he has resisted the pressure to give up the picks for some much-needed help for his stars.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA's Trade Plans
The Lakers front office appears to have tweaked its window for making a deal...again.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't often go out of his way to make public appearances. In fact, with his career having ended decades ago, MJ has been thriving behind the scenes as a businessman and NBA team governor. But Jordan fans got some great news this week during the...
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.23.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM NEW YORK: Bulls (13-18, 6-11 on the road) at Knicks (18-14, 8-8 at home). 6:30 CT tipoff. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Knicks: Randle:...
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To End Their Road Trip Strong With A Trip To The Mile High City
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-15) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-11) Dec. 23, 2022 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 23 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by a...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21
We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
