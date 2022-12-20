Read full article on original website
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Scott Peterson might learn his fate around 20-year anniversary of pregnant wife’s death
Whether a juror lied to get on the panel that convicted Scott Peterson is at the heart of his current appeal. | Commentary
Why the Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting to This Day
Watch: Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases. To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time dad. To look at him at...
Juror in Scott Peterson's 2004 murder trial "relieved" convicted killer denied a retrial
A judge denied convicted killer Scott Peterson's petition for a retrial in the 2004 murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.The decision was focused on one of the 12 jurors in the initial trial. Peterson had alleged she was biased, but a judge ruled Tuesday she was not. Mike Belmessieri was one of the 12 jurors who convicted Peterson of murder. He has been watching Peterson's request for an appeal, centered on a different juror, Rochelle Nice, nicknamed "strawberry shortcake" for her hair during the trial."I was relieved. Given the way the state of things are today,...
Scott Peterson's ‘Cushy' Life On Death Row
Ten years after being sentenced to death for the murder of his 8-month pregnant wife, Laci, Scott Peterson is 'comfortably' living on death row on taxpayer money.
toofab.com
Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty
She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene. Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
If Gov. Newsom’s wife couldn’t convince Weinstein jury, what happens to ‘ordinary’ women?
What did Jennifer Siebel Newsom stand to gain from testifying? Exactly what she did get out of it, which was nothing, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Bodies of mom and 2 sons left in closet for days, CA officials say. Now dad convicted
“He killed his entire family and threw them away like trash.”
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
Colo. Woman Applied For Restraining Order Against Ex Days Before He Allegedly Killed Her Family Members
The woman and her father were granted temporary restraining orders against Joseph Castorena, 21, a week before the killings A Colorado woman and her father were granted restraining orders against her ex-boyfriend a week before he allegedly shot and killed her father and her other family members, along with a neighbor, Fox31 reports. On Oct. 30, authorities responded to a 911 call from 21-year-old Joseph Castorena's ex-girlfriend, who has not been named but survived the shooting that took place at an Aurora home that day, according to the...
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
Click10.com
Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
BBC
A third of US executions botched in 2022 - report
More than a third of executions in the US this year were botched or highly problematic, according to a new report. The Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) said seven of 20 execution attempts were visibly problematic or took an inordinate amount of time. In one incident, executioners in Alabama took...
International Business Times
Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her
A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
Laci Peterson's Family Feels 'Relief' After Scott Peterson Denied a New Trial: 'Best Christmas Gift Ever'
Peterson, who is serving a life sentence, had asked the judge to grant a new murder trial, but she denied his request on Tuesday The family of Laci Peterson is expressing relief that her husband — and convicted murderer — Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial. "It's a tremendous relief to everyone who loved Laci," a source who is in contact with her family tells PEOPLE. "Everyone was so worried that they were going to have to go through the pain of a trial again, and...
Oregon governor lifts death sentences for 17 inmates facing execution
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who leaves office at the beginning of the year, has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates facing capital punishment in the state, leaving them to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
