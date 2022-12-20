ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Juror in Scott Peterson's 2004 murder trial "relieved" convicted killer denied a retrial

A judge denied convicted killer Scott Peterson's petition for a retrial in the 2004 murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.The decision was focused on one of the 12 jurors in the initial trial. Peterson had alleged she was biased, but a judge ruled Tuesday she was not. Mike Belmessieri was one of the 12 jurors who convicted Peterson of murder. He has been watching Peterson's request for an appeal, centered on a different juror, Rochelle Nice, nicknamed "strawberry shortcake" for her hair during the trial."I was relieved. Given the way the state of things are today,...
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
People

Colo. Woman Applied For Restraining Order Against Ex Days Before He Allegedly Killed Her Family Members

The woman and her father were granted temporary restraining orders against Joseph Castorena, 21, a week before the killings A Colorado woman and her father were granted restraining orders against her ex-boyfriend a week before he allegedly shot and killed her father and her other family members, along with a neighbor, Fox31 reports. On Oct. 30, authorities responded to a 911 call from 21-year-old Joseph Castorena's ex-girlfriend, who has not been named but survived the shooting that took place at an Aurora home that day, according to the...
AURORA, CO
Click10.com

Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
TEQUESTA, FL
BBC

A third of US executions botched in 2022 - report

More than a third of executions in the US this year were botched or highly problematic, according to a new report. The Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) said seven of 20 execution attempts were visibly problematic or took an inordinate amount of time. In one incident, executioners in Alabama took...
ALABAMA STATE
International Business Times

Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her

A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
RIVERSIDE, CA
People

Laci Peterson's Family Feels 'Relief' After Scott Peterson Denied a New Trial: 'Best Christmas Gift Ever'

Peterson, who is serving a life sentence, had asked the judge to grant a new murder trial, but she denied his request on Tuesday The family of Laci Peterson is expressing relief that her husband — and convicted murderer — Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial. "It's a tremendous relief to everyone who loved Laci," a source who is in contact with her family tells PEOPLE. "Everyone was so worried that they were going to have to go through the pain of a trial again, and...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy