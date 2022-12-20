A judge denied convicted killer Scott Peterson's petition for a retrial in the 2004 murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.The decision was focused on one of the 12 jurors in the initial trial. Peterson had alleged she was biased, but a judge ruled Tuesday she was not. Mike Belmessieri was one of the 12 jurors who convicted Peterson of murder. He has been watching Peterson's request for an appeal, centered on a different juror, Rochelle Nice, nicknamed "strawberry shortcake" for her hair during the trial."I was relieved. Given the way the state of things are today,...

