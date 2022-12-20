Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Gregory Coleman
Gregory Coleman, 46, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Jack Harris
Jack Harris, 83, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Cora Lee French
Cora Lee French, 75, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Lambert new dean of Student Services at UAHT
Reginald Lambert of Camden has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the assistant director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Lambert earned a bachelor of science in business administration...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: March --- Another state title … sentences … Whataburger
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to big stories in March 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. March 3. Class 4A...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: May – Magnolia Blossom Festival .. student awards ... baseball
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to big stories in May 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. May 1. May 2.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in most of South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Friday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia warning siren activates without cause
At least one of Columbia County’s warning sirens activated about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for no apparent reason. The siren on the east side of Magnolia was heard by many residents who inquired to magnoliareporter.com about it. “Seems to be a technical issue. Talked with technicians and no idea what...
magnoliareporter.com
Harris enters homicide plea, receives 20-year sentence
Willis Landtrell Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 20-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week. Harris, 33, admitted in Circuit Court on December 15 to killing Jofflin Brown on September 11, 2021 by shooting him. Charges that were nolle prossed, which is the...
magnoliareporter.com
Boys and Girls Club honors Jax Boreing, Olivia Thompson
The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia recently recognized its 2022 Male and Female Sportsman of the Year. The Male Sportsman of the Year is Jax Boreing. The Female Sportsman of the Year is Olivia Thompson.
magnoliareporter.com
Keep Arkansas Beautiful reflects on successful year
The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced that all 75 counties registered cleanups during its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) event. From September 10 through October 31, 8,724 Arkansans volunteered and collected 298 tons of litter during this fall cleanup initiative. “We are very grateful for the people of Arkansas,”...
magnoliareporter.com
Texas A&M-Texarkana president retiring
Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer has announced her decision to retire in the summer of 2023. Dr. Cutrer notified the A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, and staff this week. In her lengthy and distinguished career in higher education Cutrer has held faculty and/or administrative roles at the University of Texas...
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT offering new technical and industrial course schedule
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a revised class schedule for technical and industrial courses beginning in the spring 2023 semester. To better accommodate students, the college is offering more classes one, two, and three days per week rather than the traditional five days per week. UAHT is also...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
Active COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,513. Total Active Cases: 40. Down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
magnoliareporter.com
Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
Comments / 0