SNAPPED: Holiday Lights across the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — Happy Holidays!. Enjoy the light show below courtesy of the Buckrail community. A huge thank you to all that shared their holiday displays!. The Buckrail team wishes our wonderful community a happy, healthy and safe holiday season!. See the slideshow below for photo credits.
SNAPPED: Frigid temperatures set in across Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Frigid conditions are hitting the Tetons. The temperature hit -20 degrees this morning at 8:15 a.m. at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), according to the National Weather Service. As of 2:10 p.m., the temperature at JAC is now 3 degrees. Buckrail Photographer Nick Sulzer snapped these...
A first look at 548 Snow King Loop, 481
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
SNAPPED: Santa on the Square
JACKSON, Wyo. — Santa is making evening appearances on Jackson’s Town Square through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The annual tradition, hosted by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce continues this year with an opportunity to take photos and meet with Santa each evening from 5-7 p.m. including on Christmas Eve. A nativity scene is also on display on the Town Square now through Jan. 3.
Dog found near Virginian
JACKSON, Wyo. — A male dog without a collar or tags was found this morning on Broadway, near the Virginian. The friendly-looking pup is now at Elevated Living, located at 745 W Broadway, at least until the shelter opens at noon. Please call Elevated Living at (307) 733-0274 if...
UPDATE: Power restored to 549 households in Victor
VICTOR, Idaho — About 549 households in Teton County Idaho are without power, according to Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative’s website. The company provides service to 8,572 members in Teton County Idaho. On the Community Page of Teton County Idaho, the company commented on a post in which...
‘Tis the season to recycle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans pile up an incredible 25 percent more trash than they do during any other time of the year. This excess waste production equals about 30 pounds of extra trash per person during the holiday weeks. The biggest holiday offenders are wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper, food waste and boxes.
SNAPPED: This past week in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Let’s take a look back at this past week in Jackson Hole through the lens of Buckrail Photographer Nick Sulzer.
Teton County Library to celebrate 85th Anniversary
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s been 85 years since Helen Benson, Edith Mercill, and Stella Weston first convinced Teton County Commissioners to establish a county library in accordance with state library laws. The three women became inaugural members of the Library Board, which solicited donations of money, books and...
Roadhouse and Melvin complete merger
JACKSON, Wyo. — As of yesterday Dec. 22, Roadhouse Brewing Co. officially owns Melvin Brewing Company. Last month, representatives from both brewing companies confirmed that Roadhouse signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations. The price of the acquisition remains confidential. “Both breweries have a similar...
