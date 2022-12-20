Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to cabin fire in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — No one is injured after a cabin fire in Custer early Friday morning. The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire just south of Custer where they found a 10×12 cabin engulfed in flames. The occupants of the cabin had evacuated the...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
q957.com
Interstate 90 to close from Sioux Falls to Rapid City starting at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
dakotanewsnow.com
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
Black Hills Pioneer
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
newscenter1.tv
VIDEO: RCPD make arrest near Walmart on Lacrosse Street after shots were fired out of a car
UPDATE (8:21 p.m.): RCPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jared King, who has been placed under arrest for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and other firearms-related charges. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that an arrest was made on...
newscenter1.tv
SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
kotatv.com
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
kotatv.com
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the new...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Comments / 0