RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO