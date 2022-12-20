Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
lvsportsbiz.com
Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend
Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
Eater
John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Eater
These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Kui Korean Grill to Open in Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Kui Korean Grill will offer a selection of Korean BBQ dishes along with Kui Korean Street Food
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Rosa Mexicano Is Headed to Vegas
The New York-born chain’s growth spurt is bringing it to Sin City
luxury-houses.net
This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities
38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
This Year's Best Las Vegas Strip Deal Was One That Never Happened
Las Vegas entered 2022 with a whimper. After a year that had been ruined due to covid, it seemed like the turning of the calendar would mark a new beginning for the Las Vegas Strip. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of Las Vegas's largest conventions, which had been canceled...
Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations
Eater
The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
Eater
The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present
The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
Cobblestone Cottage Tea House to Open with High Tea and More
Be transported to English and French countrysides in a “beautiful, transformational space”
Local BBQ shop, John Mull's Meats, now a designated historic site
John Mull's Meats, the 1950s-era barbecue and butcher shop, is now on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after a city council vote this week.
Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion
Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
Wind forecast plays part in decision to launch NYE fireworks in Las Vegas
As New Year's Eve nears in Las Vegas, attention turns to the weather forecast -- an important factor in the mega-fireworks show that goes off at midnight.
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
