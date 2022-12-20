ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lvsportsbiz.com

Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend

Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million

11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities

38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion

Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
