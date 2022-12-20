ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
jtv.tv

UPDATED: Winter Storm Watch Issued

(UPDATED December 20, 2022 11:05 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday Evening. The NWS says a major winter storm will emerge into the Plains from the Rockies on Wednesday night and rapidly move into the Great Lakes on Thursday. Widespread snow is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy snow will occur Thursday night and continue into Friday. A surge of wind will be added to the mix on Friday and Friday night with gusts over 40 mph likely and over 50 mph very possible. Heavy snow and winds of that magnitude set the stage for the potential of blizzard conditions. The worst of the weather should be Friday and Friday night as snow and blowing snow create whiteout/blizzard conditions. You are urged to complete travel on Thursday as conditions on Friday are expected to be treacherous to life threatening at times.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jack1065.com

Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
PORTAGE, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

KDPS investigates shooting, male struck by gunfire

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo msn is hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve. Around 2:16 p.m., Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. At approximately 2:26 p.m., a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy