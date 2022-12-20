Read full article on original website
Blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills as Blizzard Warning continues until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into West Michigan, as a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for many counties, including Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ottawa, Cass, and St. Joseph until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Calhoun County is under a Winter...
Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel by late Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the first time in over 10 years, a Blizzard Warning has been issued in Kalamazoo, Kent and several surrounding counties. The warning was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. What's the forecast? Check out the News Channel 3 weather page for the...
37th Holiday Blood Drive in Kalamazoo cancelled and rescheduled due to expected winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Due to the expected winter storm over the next few days, organizers of the 37th Holiday Blood Drive at Kalamazoo’s downtown Radison Hotel scheduled for Friday, December 23 from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. has been cancelled. The blood drive has been rescheduled...
UPDATED: Winter Storm Watch Issued
(UPDATED December 20, 2022 11:05 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday Evening. The NWS says a major winter storm will emerge into the Plains from the Rockies on Wednesday night and rapidly move into the Great Lakes on Thursday. Widespread snow is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy snow will occur Thursday night and continue into Friday. A surge of wind will be added to the mix on Friday and Friday night with gusts over 40 mph likely and over 50 mph very possible. Heavy snow and winds of that magnitude set the stage for the potential of blizzard conditions. The worst of the weather should be Friday and Friday night as snow and blowing snow create whiteout/blizzard conditions. You are urged to complete travel on Thursday as conditions on Friday are expected to be treacherous to life threatening at times.
Winter storm watch, warning, advisory: what they mean
It's important to understand the various thresholds of watches/warning/advisories that are issued by the National Weather Service.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries seeking volunteers to help during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Homeless shelters across west Michigan bracing themselves for the winter storm. And Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries is certainly one of them. President and CEO Michael Brown says that with the expected snow and wind, he has no doubt that more people will be seeking shelter.
Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
