(UPDATED December 20, 2022 11:05 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday Evening. The NWS says a major winter storm will emerge into the Plains from the Rockies on Wednesday night and rapidly move into the Great Lakes on Thursday. Widespread snow is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy snow will occur Thursday night and continue into Friday. A surge of wind will be added to the mix on Friday and Friday night with gusts over 40 mph likely and over 50 mph very possible. Heavy snow and winds of that magnitude set the stage for the potential of blizzard conditions. The worst of the weather should be Friday and Friday night as snow and blowing snow create whiteout/blizzard conditions. You are urged to complete travel on Thursday as conditions on Friday are expected to be treacherous to life threatening at times.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO