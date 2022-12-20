ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
WSET

City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

DPD Major graduates from Southern Police Institute

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is spreading the good news about one of its employees. DPD said Major David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November. The twelve-week academy held in Louisville, Ky. was the 148th Session...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

75-year-old dies in Charlotte County car crash: VSP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte County. The crash occurred Thursday at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Road at the intersection with Hunt Club Lane, VSP said. A 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Mt. Carmel Road when it...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan: Firefighters

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan. According to firefighters, all individuals are safe and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters said a fantastic stop by the first engine crew greatly limited damage to this home. The cause of the...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSET

Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
DANVILLE, VA

