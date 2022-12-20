Read full article on original website
Altavista Police shower 61 kids with gifts at annual 'Shop with a Cop'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Thursday and the community showed up and showed out. "What was a rainy wet day on the outside turned into a great day inside Altavista Wal-Mart," APD said. Officers from APD, Campbell...
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
'It concerns me a lot:' Lynchburg residents dealing with no power during frigid cold
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of people have been without power Saturday and that came on a day when Lynchburg saw some of its lowest temperatures in years. "It's very hard, especially around the Christmas season," Akira Saunders said. Saunders, and her entire neighborhood, haven't had power since Friday...
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
DPD Major graduates from Southern Police Institute
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is spreading the good news about one of its employees. DPD said Major David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November. The twelve-week academy held in Louisville, Ky. was the 148th Session...
Get out of the cold: Pittsylvania Co. announces warming center locations
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As high winds and freezing temperatures set in, Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants folks to stay warm. On Friday afternoon, they announced a variety of warming centers open for people who need them. They said this is due to the number of power outages...
75-year-old dies in Charlotte County car crash: VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte County. The crash occurred Thursday at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Road at the intersection with Hunt Club Lane, VSP said. A 2012 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Mt. Carmel Road when it...
Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
Making a Difference in the Life of a Foster Kid
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Help a local child in need during one of the toughest times in their life by becoming a foster parent. Emily learns what it takes and how Humankind can help make it happen.
Residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan: Firefighters
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan. According to firefighters, all individuals are safe and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters said a fantastic stop by the first engine crew greatly limited damage to this home. The cause of the...
Lynchburg Public Works crews respond to downed trees, as work to treat roads continues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Public Works crews in the Hill City are working hard to keep the roads safe and clear. City officials said crews have been applying salt to primary and secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses prior to freezing conditions developing, to help with drying all pavement surfaces.
Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
LIST: Power lines, down trees prompt closure of various Roanoke County roads
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Power lines in the roadway and down trees are the reason behind closures in Roanoke County on Friday. According to police around 7 a.m., Yellow Mountain Road from Franklin Road to Poplar View Road is closed in both directions. The 5900 block of Old...
