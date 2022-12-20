ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FRANKLIN, NC
860wacb.com

City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
MORGANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
FOREST CITY, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
AVERY COUNTY, NC

