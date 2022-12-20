Read full article on original website
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
Victims identified in Buncombe County shooting; reward offered for information on suspect
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, age 26 and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, age 39, both of Henderson County are the two victims of the shooting that took place on Monday on Mills Gap Road. "Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to...
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
$1M+ drug bust in NC, 10 guns seized, sheriff says
Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported. Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol. By 1:30...
LIVE: Crews working to clear road after semi-truck overturned in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said the intersection of John B. White Sr. BLVD. and Blackstock Road is blocked after a semi-truck crashed. Crews are currently working to clear the area. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
