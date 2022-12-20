ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

By Lois K. Solomon, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Crowds gather to watch a Christmas tree-lighting celebration at Old School Square in Delray Beach in 2021. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet.

The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do.

But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to be chilly , with high temperatures only in the low 60s, making it a perfect day to head outdoors for a walk or family softball game.

A cold snap on Christmas Day is a rare South Florida treat. So remove your heavy jacket from the deep recesses of your closet, get outside and enjoy the crisp air, some shopping or perhaps a walk through a holiday light show. Here are some destinations that will be open on the holiday, including restaurants if you’d rather stay warm.

Parks and attractions

Outdoor options: The beaches are open, as is Everglades National Park . In Broward County, Everglades Holiday Park , which offers airboat tours, is also open, although other Broward County parks are closed. Palm Beach County parks are open.

Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637; mods.org . Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Check out the kid-oriented snow exhibits, which include snowball target shooting and snowball painting. There are also live sea creatures, an IMAX theater and a cool ”Prehistoric Florida” exhibit.

Xtreme Action Park , 5300 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale; 954-491-6265; xtremeactionpark.com . Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight. The park is an enormous indoor entertainment site with a ropes course, go-karts, bowling, roller skating, laser tag and escape rooms.

Christmas lights, displays & entertainment

Symphony In Lights , Gulfstream Park Village, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com/events . The village will be illuminated in more than 250,000 LED lights synchronized to music. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Let It Snow Spectacular , Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach; 954-956-2101; daniapointe.com/events . Hours: 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Let It Snow Spectacular transforms the plaza lawn into a “winter wonderland,” including snow flurries.

Holiday Fantasy of Lights , Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek; holidaylightsdrivethru.com . A 3-mile drive through an extravagant light display. Cost: $24 a car; 3D glasses available for $2 each.

Christmas at The Oasis , Oasis Church, 12201 SW 14th St, Pembroke Pines; visitoasis.org/christmas . Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The church says a half-million lights will be on display. Donations accepted, plus hot chocolate, hot apple cider and other snacks available for purchase.

Sandi the Christmas Sand Tree , The Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; thepalmbeaches.com/top-event/holiday-paradise . Visit Sandi, billed as the “world’s only 35-foot, 800-ton holiday sand tree.” It has a synchronized light and music show on the quarter hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Other activities on the West Palm Beach waterfront include a ride on Ferris the Ferris Wheel, at $5 per ride.

100-foot Christmas Tree , Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7250, option 5; delraybeachfl.gov/our-city/things-to-do/100-ft-christmas-tree . The holiday village that surrounds the landmark tree is open on Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk through the tree or take a ride on the nearby carousel. You’re right in downtown Delray Beach with its funky restaurants and people-watching spots.

Shopping

Swap Shop , 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., Lauderhill, and 3438 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth Beach; 954-791-7927; floridaswapshop.com . Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Swap Shop is a flea market where you can find almost anything you can think of, from sunglasses to kitchen decor to car parts. It’s a South Florida institution, around since opening as a drive-in theater in 1963.

Festival Marketplace , 2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach; 954-979-4555; shopfestival.com . Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clothing, jewelry, electronics, gardening supplies: Here’s another flea market that’s good for discount shopping and people-watching. There’s been some question about the future of the site , which was set to be demolished in favor of a warehouse distribution center, but it’s still here and is open for Christmas Day shopping and food-court dining.

Restaurants

Mr. Chen’s Hunan Palace , 5130 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach; 561-498-4703. Opens at 11 a.m. No reservations necessary. This longtime Delray Beach eatery got new owners in 2021 and remains a favorite among foodies in the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s “Let’s Eat, South Florida” Facebook group. A recent reviewer said: “We just had dim sum at Mr Chen’s Hunan Palace in Delray Beach. A good variety of Dim Sum well prepared at reasonable prices and good service. We will return.”

Toa Toa Chinese Restaurant , 4145 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise; 954-746-8833; toatoadimsum.com . Opens at 12:30 p.m. Dim sum, noodles and egg foo young are on the menu. On Christmas Day, the restaurant isn’t taking reservations, and lunch and dinner combos will not be available.

Ember Grill at The Ray hotel , 233 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-739-1705; therayhotel.com . Savor a three-course, prix-fixe holiday menu at $75 per adult and $25 per child younger than age 13. Dishes include Potato Latkes, Gem Lettuce, Prime Beef Brisket, Salmon, Noodle Kugel, Sugar-Dusted Doughnuts and Upside Down Apple Cake.

Atlantic Grille at The Seagate Hotel , 1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-665-4800; seagatedelray.com . Christmas Day features a three-course, prix-fixe dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $75 per person. Menu choices include Roast Butternut & Sweet Potato Soup, Spiced Pepitas, Queso Fresco, Salad of Kale and Brussels Sprouts, Seared Scallops, Vegan Ancient Grain Mushroom “Risotto,” Roasted Turkey Breast, Sea bass Oscar, Roast Prime Rib of Beef, Holiday Cookie Plate, Chocolate Peppermint Tart and Gingerbread Caramel Bread Pudding.

Pistache French Bistro , 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-833‐5090; pistachewpb.com . Billed as a “classic Parisian eatery with a Mediterranean twist,” this restaurant is serving A Very PISTACHE Christmas from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 25. The three-course, prix-fixe menu from chef Mike Burgio is $95 per person (there will be a kids’ menu for children younger than 12, for $35). The prix-fixe menu includes options such as Burgundy Escargots, Squash Velouté, Baby Kale Salad, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Arugula Salad, Calvados Glazed Pork Belly, Beef Bourguignon, Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Steak Frites, Duck Cassoulet, Broiled Snapper and two “seasonal-inspired” dessert choices.

Timpano Las Olas , 450 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-9119; timpanolasolas.com . Available on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Timpano’s specials include grilled octopus and grilled anchovies for $20, tortellini di mare for $42 and stuffed halibut roulades for $55.

