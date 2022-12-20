Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Hawks president stepping down, Georgia's WWII Heritage City, NE Georgia airport rehab
LISTEN: On the Friday Dec. 23 edition of Georgia Today: The Atlanta Hawks' president is stepping down; Georgia has a new World War II Heritage City; Gainesville's airport is getting a makeover. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 23....
Potential for a new national park gets caught up in political red tape
—— Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new national park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Many hoped the proposed expansion of what’s now the Ocmulgee National Historic...
Georgia warming shelters open ahead of winter freeze
LISTEN: Temperatures are dropping into the teens overnight. In order to help those without adequate housing, state and local officials are opening warming centers. But as GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports, there may not be enough beds for everyone. Overnight temperatures are dropping into the teens this week as a...
Georgia public colleges ban TikTok on school-owned devices
The University System of Georgia is following Gov. Brian Kemp's lead and banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by the system or any of its 26 universities and colleges. Spokesperson Kristina Torres confirmed the move Tuesday, after the Republican Kemp on Thursday became...
Georgia congressman may have illegally voted, newspaper says
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times this year in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law, state records show. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson's congressional website shows he lives with his wife in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records show that he never changed his Troup County address to his new home in Pike County as required under state law before voting in this year's primary, general election and U.S. Senate runoff.
Georgia congressional delegation wants more time to ensure accurate broadband maps
ATLANTA — The federal government should give Georgia and other states more time to submit corrections to new maps that show where broadband service does not reach, Georgia’s congressional delegation urged in a letter Wednesday. At stake is how the federal government allocates $42.5 billion in funding earmarked...
Georgia Today: Warming centers for extreme cold, South GA's new ER, midterm election data is in
A group of people warm up around a fire at a Gainesville encampment during winter months in 2015. A Georgia Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agency leaders about ways to help Georgians experiencing homelessness — and potentially criminalize them.
Stacey Abrams' next move may involve advocating for the disabled
Speculation has been brewing over what is next for Stacey Abrams. After she lost her second bid for Georgia governor in November 2022, the Democrat has been quiet about her plans. In her first interview since her loss, Abrams said she wasn’t sure what was next for her politically.
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
Tips for Georgia weather preparedness as extreme cold approaches
In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Georgia Capitol, state transportation officials said they will begin salting about 21,000 miles of roads and highways ahead of winter weather expected today and Friday. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray said all state roads and Interstates north of a line...
Audit finds state’s video game tax credit a worthwhile investment
ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax credit for video game developers is paying off for the state’s economy, according to an audit released this week. The General Assembly created the video game tax credit in 2005 as part of a broader tax credit for film and TV productions. Eligible game developers receive a 20% income tax credit plus an additional 10% if they add the Georgia Entertainment Logo to their game, like the extra credit filmmakers get for displaying the Georgia Peach logo at the end of their movies.
Jennifer McClellan is poised to become Virginia's first Black woman in Congress
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday's firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and...
Mass layoffs are being announced by companies. If these continue, will you be ready?
Dozens of companies have announced mass layoffs this year and there might be more still to come in 2023. Are you in a job or industry that's at risk of being cut? Do you have questions or concerns about how best to prepare for the possibility of a layoff and a looming recession? NPR wants to hear from you.
Advocacy group helps Mexican families in Alabama reunite after decades apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On a cold evening just before Thanksgiving, about two dozen families gathered at an event space near Birmingham, Ala. The room was buzzing with anticipation. Volunteers in blue T-shirts prepared a buffet with pozole, salads, gorditas and cakes, while men and women decorated tables with balloons and flowers.
University of California workers end strike after approving contracts
LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
Quarantine didn't weaken our immunity. But here's why experts encourage annual shots against viruses
LISTEN: Wearing masks and staying home contributed to historically low case counts for seasonal respiratory viruses during the last flu season. But now that it’s the holidays and more people are gathering, several respiratory viruses are adding to COVID-19’s disease burden. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Except for...
Author reveals Georgia origins of 'The Elf on the Shelf'
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Chanda Bell, co-creator of the Elf on the Shelf. Every morning as Christmas draws near, little elves grace the shelves of millions of households. The Elf on the Shelf is a relatively new Christmas tradition, based on a book in which a scout elf monitors children for good behavior during the day and reports back to Santa at night. The elves reappear in different poses around the house each morning, daring the children to find them and perhaps catch them in acts of mischief. The Elf on the Shelf–both the book and the dolls–were created by a Georgia-based family business, Lumistella. Chanda Bell is co-CEO of the Lumistella Company and co-author with her mother on The Elf on the Shelf book. She spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
