Georgia State

Georgia congressman may have illegally voted, newspaper says

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times this year in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law, state records show. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson's congressional website shows he lives with his wife in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records show that he never changed his Troup County address to his new home in Pike County as required under state law before voting in this year's primary, general election and U.S. Senate runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
Audit finds state’s video game tax credit a worthwhile investment

ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax credit for video game developers is paying off for the state’s economy, according to an audit released this week. The General Assembly created the video game tax credit in 2005 as part of a broader tax credit for film and TV productions. Eligible game developers receive a 20% income tax credit plus an additional 10% if they add the Georgia Entertainment Logo to their game, like the extra credit filmmakers get for displaying the Georgia Peach logo at the end of their movies.
GEORGIA STATE
University of California workers end strike after approving contracts

LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Quarantine didn't weaken our immunity. But here's why experts encourage annual shots against viruses

LISTEN: Wearing masks and staying home contributed to historically low case counts for seasonal respiratory viruses during the last flu season. But now that it’s the holidays and more people are gathering, several respiratory viruses are adding to COVID-19’s disease burden. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Except for...
GEORGIA STATE
Author reveals Georgia origins of 'The Elf on the Shelf'

GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Chanda Bell, co-creator of the Elf on the Shelf. Every morning as Christmas draws near, little elves grace the shelves of millions of households. The Elf on the Shelf is a relatively new Christmas tradition, based on a book in which a scout elf monitors children for good behavior during the day and reports back to Santa at night. The elves reappear in different poses around the house each morning, daring the children to find them and perhaps catch them in acts of mischief. The Elf on the Shelf–both the book and the dolls–were created by a Georgia-based family business, Lumistella. Chanda Bell is co-CEO of the Lumistella Company and co-author with her mother on The Elf on the Shelf book. She spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
