When Kathleen Aukstikalnis was expecting her first baby, she turned to a common prenatal test that a lot of her friends had gotten done during their pregnancies. The simple blood test looks at DNA that's floating freely in a pregnant person's bloodstream. It searches for bits released by cells in the placenta, which should have the same genetic make-up as the fetus.
The mystery dogged our family for decades. How could Donut tell time? And not just the approximate time, but the exact moment before the school bus would arrive. Every. Single. Day. You see, Donut was my husband's dog growing up, from elementary school through high school. "She was a stray...
Joy is a core value at NPR. Something we talk about at our news meetings in seeking out stories, and something we know we need more of than ever. So this year we launched I'm Really Into, a space to celebrate our unique hobbies and interests. In this series, our...
A regular exercise routine may significantly lower the chances of being hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19, recently published research shows. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examined the anonymized records of patients of Kaiser Permanente. The research examined a sample size of 194,191 adults who had a positive COVID-19 test between January 2020 and May 2021 and were asked to self-report their exercise patterns at least three times in the two years before contracting the virus.
