ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, VA
foxrichmond.com

3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek tips about triple-shooting in Glen Allen

Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
NBC12

Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Delegate calls for State Police investigation into school’s handling of accusations against former Colonial Heights police chief

As 8News previously reported, Faries has not been charged with any criminal offenses, despite accusations from parents and students of inappropriate touching, text messaging and social media interactions directed toward Colonial Heights High School students and athletes on the girls softball team there, which he also coached.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy