NBC12
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
Ashland man killed in Christmas Eve shooting, suspect charged with first degree murder
Hanover County Sheriff's Department, deputies and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Omni Court at around 7:36 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a report of a shooting.
What we know about the murder arrest made for a Christmas Eve shooting
A Richmond man was arrested and charged with murdering an Ashland man at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.
Deadly Christmas Eve crash reported on Chesterfield road
Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
foxrichmond.com
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
Three people injured in Henrico County shooting
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that reportedly resulted in the hospitalization of three men.
Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.
Henrico Police seek tips about triple-shooting in Glen Allen
Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
Man killed in Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive: Police
Around 8:42 p.m., Newport News police say they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.
Police search for Chesterfield thieves who hid in plain sight
Thieves in Chesterfield County took "hiding in plain sight" to a new level. Chesterfield police are searching for two men who broke into — and robbed — a home in the Salisbury neighborhood.
Richmond officer resigned three days before sentencing for assault on Chesterfield deputy
The former Richmond police officer sentenced this week for assaulting another law enforcement officer will face no jail time, if he adheres to the conditions of the suspended sentences handed down by a Chesterfield General District Court judge.
NBC12
Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Beech St. homicide
36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
7, including children and neighbors, taken to hospital after Henrico house fire
A Henrico County house fire sent seven people to the hospital, including four neighbors who authorities said were trying to help rescue the adult and two children inside.
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Richmond neighborhood
Police in Mount Vernon, New York, said officers found a man who had been shot in the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Man stabs mother, dies in Portsmouth 'officer-involved shooting': Police
Portsmouth police investigating 'officer-involved shooting' on the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to police
Delegate calls for State Police investigation into school’s handling of accusations against former Colonial Heights police chief
As 8News previously reported, Faries has not been charged with any criminal offenses, despite accusations from parents and students of inappropriate touching, text messaging and social media interactions directed toward Colonial Heights High School students and athletes on the girls softball team there, which he also coached.
‘I didn’t want to believe it’: Family reacts to deadly Henrico house fire, murder arrest
A family is still coming to terms with a house fire in Henrico County that killed two family members and led to the arrest of another.
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Christmas Eve fire destroys house in Chesterfield County
A house in Chesterfield County was destroyed after it caught on fire on the evening of Christmas Eve.
Chesapeake police investigate jewelry store robbery at Greenbrier Mall
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two men robbed a jewelry store at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Wednesday evening. Police said they got a report of gunshots heard inside the mall just before 5:45 p.m. with people running outside; however, police said no shots were fired. They said the noise was from the suspects smashing a jewelry case.
