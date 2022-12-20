Read full article on original website
Unique Guinness World Records done by Texans in Texas
The state of Texas is known (and sometimes mocked) for several of its southern (and often cliché) staples.
Texas Residents Are Protecting Their Pipes With What Fast Food Cup?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cold it seems sometimes doesn't it? With the upcoming cold that is on the way, Texans everywhere are preparing their homes to deal with the freezing temperatures. Of course, many things are being done to prep the insides of homes. Faucets left dripping,...
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
How Much Power Is Texas Using? There’s One Way To Find Out
The Texas Power Grid has always been a talking point. One of the biggest is how much stress the grid is under. The grid has been studied many times, and attempts to ease the stress on the grid have been documented, such as during summertime and the air conditioning. So safe to say, some Texans are nervous on the reliability of the grid during periods of higher stress.
KSAT 12
TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way
I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
If You Drive In Texas, You May Be Breaking One of These Laws
There are many things you can and can't do while driving in Texas and, I'm pretty sure, you don't know them all. If you have a Texas driver license then you had to learn the Texas laws regarding driving to get it. At least the basics anyway. You're not required to become a full on attorney though so, many things on the books aren't exactly common knowledge.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental
Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible
Who knew a Whataburger cup could come in handy?
KENS 5
Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
texasstandard.org
Without enough workers in the U.S. to fill jobs, ranches and farms in Texas look abroad
This is the first story in an ongoing Texas Newsroom project exploring H-2A visas. No state has more ranches or farms than Texas, which produces everything from cotton and corn to cattle and watermelons. Last year, the agriculture industry brought in nearly $25 billion in revenue. But farmers continue to...
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: What you need to know about cedar fever in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Runny nose. Itchy eyes. Cedar fever season is causing problems for many in Texas once again. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it’s an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
marijuanamoment.net
Majority Of Texas Voters Back Marijuana Legalization, And Three In Four Support Decriminalization, Poll Finds
A majority of Texas voters support legalizing marijuana, and about four in five residents feel cannabis should be legal for either medical or recreational use, according to a new poll. The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll additionally found that a strong majority (72 percent) back decriminalizing marijuana by making...
