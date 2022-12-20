ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Coroner IDs Clearfield man killed in crash involving military vehicle

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Thursday's fatal crash along Route 879. Shaffer-Snyder says 78-year-old Wayne Wynick was killed after his vehicle collided with a tactical military vehicle. Investigators say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route...
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
Stoystown VFD: Students Help A Car Crash Victim

Somerset County, PA — Technical students were coming back from school on a bus when they came across an overturned vehicle. Some of them had the skills of using first aid kits and being CPR certified. There were some junior firefighters there as well. “...and our bus driver Glenn...
PennDOT: Route 22 closed in Burrell Twp. following tractor-trailer crash

Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — PennDOT officials say a portion of Route 22 westbound, in Indiana County, will be closed for several hours following a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say the crash has closed the highway, between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township.
House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road displaced a family last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are unsure if the house is...
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up

(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on some area highways

PennDOT has lifted its speed restrictions on some of the major highways in the area. Speed limits have been restored on Interstate 99 and Interstate 70. The commercial vehicle restriction has also been lifted for those highways. ORIGINAL |. As temperatures continue to plummet throughout the region, PennDOT has reinstated...
