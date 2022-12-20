Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
'I have to finish it:' Johnstown teen accused of stabbing, choking mother, JPD says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a local teenager is behind bars, accused of stabbing her own mother and then putting her in a "chokehold." According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Boyd Ave. Wednesday for a report of a...
WJAC TV
Police: Portage man accused of stealing wood products from local lumber company
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Croyle Township Police Department have filed charges against a Portage man accused of stealing wood products from a local lumber company. Police say they began their investigation after the owner of C & C Smith Lumber Company, located in Summerhill, notified...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs Clearfield man killed in crash involving military vehicle
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Thursday's fatal crash along Route 879. Shaffer-Snyder says 78-year-old Wayne Wynick was killed after his vehicle collided with a tactical military vehicle. Investigators say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
WJAC TV
Stoystown VFD: Students Help A Car Crash Victim
Somerset County, PA — Technical students were coming back from school on a bus when they came across an overturned vehicle. Some of them had the skills of using first aid kits and being CPR certified. There were some junior firefighters there as well. “...and our bus driver Glenn...
WJAC TV
911: Barr Township crash closes portion of Route 553; one injured
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was injured Friday morning in a crash in Barr Township. 911 officials say the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. in the area of Krumenacker Lane and Ridge Road. Authorities say the crash, along with the weather...
WJAC TV
PennDOT: Route 22 closed in Burrell Twp. following tractor-trailer crash
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — PennDOT officials say a portion of Route 22 westbound, in Indiana County, will be closed for several hours following a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say the crash has closed the highway, between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township.
WJAC TV
House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road displaced a family last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are unsure if the house is...
WJAC TV
'People still care:' local high school senior delivers homemade blankets to nursing home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Friday morning at the LaurelWood Care Center in Westmont, holiday cheer was spread to the residents inside. It was for a project organized by Cecilia Bean, a Windber Area High School senior, for her Girl Scout Gold Award. Bean dropped off homemade blankets --...
WJAC TV
Downed tree closes road, knocks out power in Brownstown Borough, 911 officials say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say Friday's winter weather has knocked out power and closed a portion of a road in Brownstown Borough. 911 officials say a downed tree has closed Gilbert Street, from Wall Street to Baker Road. Officials say the road will be...
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
WJAC TV
Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
WJAC TV
PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on some area highways
PennDOT has lifted its speed restrictions on some of the major highways in the area. Speed limits have been restored on Interstate 99 and Interstate 70. The commercial vehicle restriction has also been lifted for those highways. ORIGINAL |. As temperatures continue to plummet throughout the region, PennDOT has reinstated...
