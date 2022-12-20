Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
NBA
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets
Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To End Their Road Trip Strong With A Trip To The Mile High City
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-15) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-11) Dec. 23, 2022 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 23 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by a...
Scorebook Live
After 23 years, Lake Oswego graduate Matt Hooten returns to Les Schwab Invitational, this time as a coach
By Shane Hoffmann Matt Hooten is in for somewhat of a full-circle moment next week. When the Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) boys basketball coach steps foot inside Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, it will mark a return, of sorts. See, Hooten is no stranger around these ...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Heat
The Pacers will hit the floor once more before Christmas, as Indiana (16-16) takes on the Heat (16-16) on Friday night in Miami in the third meeting this season between the two Eastern Conference rivals. The two teams split two earlier meetings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers prevailing on Nov. 4 and the Heat coming out on top on Dec. 12.
NBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
NBA
DeRozan's gamewinner sinks Knicks, Bulls win 118-117 on Christmas Eve Eve
You’re looking in Zach’s eyes, in Vooch’s eyes, and DeMar’s eyes—like poor Quentin Grimes was to DeRozan with six seconds and counting down Friday night in Madison Square Garden—and then you suddenly realize, in a variation of the old song, that uh oh, this could be the start of something big.
NBA
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
NBA
Recap: Fourth quarter decides Wizards' Thursday night loss in Utah
The Wizards got strong performances from Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert, and Kyle Kuzma in Thursday night's game in Utah, but it wasn't enough to keep things close as the fourth quarter wore down. The Jazz outlasted the Wizards 120-112. With Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) and Deni Avdija (lower...
NBA
Hosting Clippers, 76ers Seek Perfect Seven-Game Homestand | Gameday Report 31/82
The 76ers (18-12) bring a six-game winning streak into their Friday night clash with the LA Clippers (19-14) in South Philadelphia. All six wins were on home court, as the team prepares to wrap up their longest stretch of consecutive home games on the schedule. The Sixers will then depart...
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NBA
Viewer’s guide: What to watch for during NBA on Christmas Day 2022
Santa. Rudolph. Frosty. Gifts. Lights. Mistletoe. Eggnog. Gingerbread. NBA Basketball. Sunday will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day with a five-game slate for the 15th consecutive year, giving fans a full day of nonstop hoops to mix in with their family’s holiday traditions. Below, we’ll...
NBA
Carlisle Calls Brogdon, Celtics Pairing a ‘Perfect Situation’
Malcolm Brogdon has transitioned into an entirely different role with a new team this season and has done so effortlessly. His former coach, Rick Carlisle, isn’t the least bit surprised. After being the leading scorer and a primary playmaker for Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers last season, Brogdon was traded to...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117
Pelicans (19-12), Spurs (10-21) New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday. The Pelicans didn’t have two starters (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), nor one of their most valuable reserves (Larry Nance Jr.), but still administered another relatively comfortable triumph against their Southwest Division counterparts, after prevailing in Texas recently by margins of 19 and 18 points. The final meeting between the teams is March 21 in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
The Nets and Knicks are suddenly on fire. How legit is their turnaround?
On the noisy and busy streets, there is suddenly an unmistakable rumble and it is becoming louder. Yes, the city game is announcing a resurgence in New York, where the Knicks and Nets are enjoying a collective and refreshing bounce back. When has this happened before? Well, you might need...
NBA
Hornets Swarm Lakers Paint and Leave them with a Loss that Stings
For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets encountered the Lakers in Los Angeles, exposed the Purple and Gold’s smaller lineup, and walked away with a 134-130 victory. This afternoon, it was revealed that the Lakers would be without their big man, Anthony Davis, indefinitely due to a...
NBA
"Our Team's Poise Was Great" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Washington
The revenge tour continued in a positive way. After avenging an early-season loss to Detroit two nights ago, the Jazz had the opportunity to do the same on Thursday night against Washington. Mission accomplished. Utah overcame a slow start with a dominating performance on both ends of the court in...
