Portland, OR

NBA

Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets

Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA

NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups

Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

The Pacers will hit the floor once more before Christmas, as Indiana (16-16) takes on the Heat (16-16) on Friday night in Miami in the third meeting this season between the two Eastern Conference rivals. The two teams split two earlier meetings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers prevailing on Nov. 4 and the Heat coming out on top on Dec. 12.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas

(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
ALABAMA STATE
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

DeRozan's gamewinner sinks Knicks, Bulls win 118-117 on Christmas Eve Eve

You’re looking in Zach’s eyes, in Vooch’s eyes, and DeMar’s eyes—like poor Quentin Grimes was to DeRozan with six seconds and counting down Friday night in Madison Square Garden—and then you suddenly realize, in a variation of the old song, that uh oh, this could be the start of something big.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation

The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Recap: Fourth quarter decides Wizards' Thursday night loss in Utah

The Wizards got strong performances from Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert, and Kyle Kuzma in Thursday night's game in Utah, but it wasn't enough to keep things close as the fourth quarter wore down. The Jazz outlasted the Wizards 120-112. With Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) and Deni Avdija (lower...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans

Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Viewer’s guide: What to watch for during NBA on Christmas Day 2022

Santa. Rudolph. Frosty. Gifts. Lights. Mistletoe. Eggnog. Gingerbread. NBA Basketball. Sunday will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day with a five-game slate for the 15th consecutive year, giving fans a full day of nonstop hoops to mix in with their family’s holiday traditions. Below, we’ll...
NBA

Carlisle Calls Brogdon, Celtics Pairing a ‘Perfect Situation’

Malcolm Brogdon has transitioned into an entirely different role with a new team this season and has done so effortlessly. His former coach, Rick Carlisle, isn’t the least bit surprised. After being the leading scorer and a primary playmaker for Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers last season, Brogdon was traded to...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117

Pelicans (19-12), Spurs (10-21) New Orleans has never swept a season series from San Antonio in two-plus decades since the franchise arrived in the Crescent City, but the Pelicans are one step away from doing so after topping the Spurs on Thursday. The Pelicans didn’t have two starters (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram), nor one of their most valuable reserves (Larry Nance Jr.), but still administered another relatively comfortable triumph against their Southwest Division counterparts, after prevailing in Texas recently by margins of 19 and 18 points. The final meeting between the teams is March 21 in the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Hornets Swarm Lakers Paint and Leave them with a Loss that Stings

For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets encountered the Lakers in Los Angeles, exposed the Purple and Gold’s smaller lineup, and walked away with a 134-130 victory. This afternoon, it was revealed that the Lakers would be without their big man, Anthony Davis, indefinitely due to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

