UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal

CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
Eastern Progress
Photos: University of Arizona scraps to 93-68 win over Morgan State
The Wildcats get some separation in the second half during a 93-68 win over Morgan State before heading into the holiday break, McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arizona wins again, taking down Morgan State
Arizona recorded its sixth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Morgan State a loss at McKale Center on Thursday evening. The post Arizona wins again, taking down Morgan State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TE Dorian Thomas flips his commitment to Arizona
Kent (Wash.) Kentridge tight end Dorian Thomas has flipped his commitment to Arizona. A commit to Oregon State for over a year, the Wildcats had stayed on Thomas for the entirety. Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao, who had been at Washington for a number of years, returned to the state...
Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas
Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
No. 5 Arizona tries to make Morgan State next McKale victim
No. 5 Arizona looks to push its home winning streak to 27 games Thursday when the Wildcats hosts Morgan State
Eastern Progress
Belo scores 18, Battle 17 in Montana State men's loss at No. 5 Arizona
The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half on Tuesday, yet cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center. “Our guys played their butts off,” Montana State head...
allsportstucson.com
Lopez’s induction into National College Baseball Hall of Fame continues “high 10 percent” life
Seven seasons after coaching his last game at Arizona, legendary former coach Andy Lopez, a two-time NCAA national champion and one of the winningest coaches in the sport’s history, will finally be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. His inclusion in the 2022 class was announced...
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Morgan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #5 Arizona Wildcats will play host again and welcome the Morgan State Bears to McKale Memorial Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Arizona is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. The Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix
Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
kjzz.org
Choosing the right Arizona firewood matters. Here's why
Not all wood is created equal. That's the first thing you'll learn when you pull into Berry Bros Firewood Co., a small industrial space just off 53rd and Washington streets in Phoenix. Some wood burns fast, some slow. And cooking with different kinds of wood can change the way your...
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Thirsty Arizona could soon look to the Mexican coast for answers
(The Center Square) – Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure...
Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host
Tucsonan Ashley Hawk will join Alex Steiniger as co-host of The Morning Blend beginning in early January 2023.
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
