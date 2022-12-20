ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
Eastern Progress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

TE Dorian Thomas flips his commitment to Arizona

Kent (Wash.) Kentridge tight end Dorian Thomas has flipped his commitment to Arizona. A commit to Oregon State for over a year, the Wildcats had stayed on Thomas for the entirety. Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao, who had been at Washington for a number of years, returned to the state...
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas

Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
TEMPE, AZ
Eastern Progress

Belo scores 18, Battle 17 in Montana State men's loss at No. 5 Arizona

The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half on Tuesday, yet cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center. “Our guys played their butts off,” Montana State head...
BOZEMAN, MT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix

Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Choosing the right Arizona firewood matters. Here's why

Not all wood is created equal. That's the first thing you'll learn when you pull into Berry Bros Firewood Co., a small industrial space just off 53rd and Washington streets in Phoenix. Some wood burns fast, some slow. And cooking with different kinds of wood can change the way your...
PHOENIX, AZ
Supermarket News

Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona

A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy