Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
IDAHO (KIFI) – Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. Lots of arctic air came into the region to make temperatures about 20 to 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Wind chill temperatures were as low as below 30 for both Pocatello and...
kidnewsradio.com
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area
LANDER, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 127. The disease was detected in a cow elk in November. This marks the fifth elk hunt area where CWD has been detected this year. Elk Hunt...
kidnewsradio.com
Four organizations chosen to operate youth crisis centers in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections (IDJC) have awarded grant funding to four applicants to operate youth behavioral health community crisis centers in Idaho. The centers will provide a place for youth to go if they...
kidnewsradio.com
More harm than good: Why you shouldn’t feed backyard deer
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The hardship of winter motivates some well-meaning people to set out food for deer. The truth is, they’re wild animals adapted to winter, and feeding them can quickly create a variety of problems significantly affecting their health and survival, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
Comments / 0