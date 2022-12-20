ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says

The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

One injured in Springfield house fire

Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

