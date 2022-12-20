Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Related
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
19 displaced as fire guts Bay Street building in Springfield on Christmas Eve
Nineteen people were forced from their 155 Bay St. home Christmas Eve as a 2-alarm fire on the third floor of the multi-family building heavily damaged the structure. Springfield fire officials said they received a 911 call reporting the fire at about 10 p.m. Smoke and flames were evident when emergency crews arrived and a second alarm was struck.
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
Western, Central Massachusetts will see $38M in earmarks from federal omnibus spending bill
An estimated $225 million in federal funding has been allocated to Massachusetts in earmarks for the fiscal year 2023, part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by both houses of Congress on Friday and awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. More than $20 million has been designated for...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Chicopee fire leaves two residents, firefighter injured: Three pets die
CHICOPEE – Two residents and a firefighter were injured and at least 15 people were displaced in a Christmas Eve blaze in a multi-family apartment building in Willimansett. A dog and two cats died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another cat from the building, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in writing.
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
Shooting in Hadley Walmart bathroom resolved with Chicopee and Springfield men to time behind bars
HADLEY – The final defendant involved in a shooting in a Walmart bathroom 16 months ago has been sentenced to a year in the house of corrections, resolving the 2021 crime that left two people with serious gunshot wounds and a third arrested for firing the weapon. Northwestern District...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0