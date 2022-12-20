Read full article on original website
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.
‘The gifts help out so much’: Toy for Joy makes difference in families’ lives
SPRINGFIELD — Shaquwana Sutton pulled into the frigid parking lot of the Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street last week. While holiday music provided cheer, volunteers asked her for information in between conversations, anecdotes and smiles. They guided Sutton’s car to the first stop at a family games table...
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
Chicopee fire leaves two residents, firefighter injured: Three pets die
CHICOPEE – Two residents and a firefighter were injured and at least 15 people were displaced in a Christmas Eve blaze in a multi-family apartment building in Willimansett. A dog and two cats died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another cat from the building, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in writing.
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Alleged Harvard drunk driver crashes into Mass. apartment, displaces 5, police say
A Harvard man was accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Stow apartment building late Thursday night. The crash caused considerable damage to the residence’s electrical system; displacing the five tenants living in the building, according to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese. William Michael Hook, 51, of Harvard,...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
'Best Dad Ever' Turns Himself In For Killing Man With His Car In Chicopee: DA
A 35-year-old Springfield man seemingly tried to impress a superior court judge by wearing his "Best Dad Ever" shirt during his arraignment on charges he drove over a Chicopee man last month and left him to die on the side of the road. Eric St. Andre is accused of crashing...
Polar Park builder fined $1.9M for allegedly overstating diversity hires
A joint venture company that was in charge of the construction of Worcester’s Polar Park will pay almost $2 million to the state in a settlement for allegedly misrepresenting its use of women- and minority-owned businesses, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Gilbane/Hunt, a joint venture between Providence-based Gilbane...
Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many
A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
