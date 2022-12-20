Read full article on original website
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Report: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical
The two sides could agree to a restructured contract, per the report. The Mets have expressed concern over Carlos Correa’s physical that could change the deal between the two sides, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. New York reportedly is unsure over the “long-term stability” of Correa’s lower right...
Report: Giants Sign Former Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto
San Francisco has made its first move after missing out on Carlos Correa. After losing Carlos Correa abruptly to the Mets, the Giants rebounded by bringing in a different Scott Boras client. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports San Francisco is signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract....
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Anthony Rizzo Explains His Dogged Recruiting Pitch to Aaron Judge
The veteran first baseman used man’s best friend to campaign for his best friend to re-sign with the Yankees. How did Anthony Rizzo try to convince Aaron Judge to re-sign with the Yankees? He used the heart-tugging power of man’s best friend. “I did send him a couple...
Report: Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe
The forward is reportedly close to re-signing with Charlotte, despite his previous felony domestic violence charge. Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for...
Kliff Kingsbury Denies Report He Could Walk Away After Season
The Cardinals coach is on the verge of missing the postseason for the third time in his four seasons in Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. With the playoffs well out of reach and Kyler Murray (torn ACL) out indefinitely, the Cardinals (4–10) encountered another startling hurdle on Friday following a scathing report regarding the future of coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Bobby Abreu’s Hall of Fame Case Is Gaining Steam—Slowly But Surely
Underappreciated both during his career and in retirement, the former Phillies right fielder is worthy of Cooperstown. If Bobby Abreu’s Hall of Fame voting returns follow the same trajectory as his career, perhaps the end result will be a hero’s welcome in Cooperstown. Through his first three cracks...
ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Gio Bernard After Heated Exchange
Several reporters received criticism for how they handled the situation in a video she posted online. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN reporter Jenna Laine apologized via Twitter on Wednesday night after she and other reporters faced criticism for an awkward exchange with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. She also apologized for her initial defense of posting video of the exchange and her explanation of her actions afterwards.
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
Willie McGinest Issues Statement After Arrest
The former Patriot addressed his incident at a Los Angeles nightclub from earlier this month. Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has released a statement, commenting publicly for the first time since was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest stemmed from an incident earlier...
Report: Phillies Sign Eight-Time All-Star Craig Kimbrel
The 14-year veteran spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phillies reportedly inked their latest free agent on Friday after agreeing to terms with eight-time All-Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is reportedly for one...
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his debut in a pivotal game against the 49ers on Sunday. Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played...
Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl
The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend. View the original article to see embedded media. This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews had quite the close call with an errant football during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas. Andrews went...
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
The defensive tackle has missed the last few games with a high ankle sprain. Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
