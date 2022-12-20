ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
kalkinemedia.com

Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his home town

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was greeted by a crowd estimated at 100,000 in his home town, Mar de Plata. It was Argentina's third title but Martinez is the first World Cup winner from the resort town south of Buenos Aires, where tennis player Guillermo Vilas was previously the most famous sports personality.
SB Nation

Lionel Messi celebrating with Argentina’s team chef is so wholesome

One of the most indelible scenes following Argentina’s World Cup win was Lionel Messi embracing a woman in joy on the field and celebrating the win with her. At first many assumed it was his mother, but the real story is far better. We can confirm that this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy