Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina
The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
One stunning drone video captures the moment when 4 million Argentinian soccer fans flooded the capital to celebrate the World Cup victory
Argentina declared a public holiday to celebrate their first World Cup championship since 1986.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news
Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
kalkinemedia.com
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his home town
Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was greeted by a crowd estimated at 100,000 in his home town, Mar de Plata. It was Argentina's third title but Martinez is the first World Cup winner from the resort town south of Buenos Aires, where tennis player Guillermo Vilas was previously the most famous sports personality.
SB Nation
Lionel Messi celebrating with Argentina’s team chef is so wholesome
One of the most indelible scenes following Argentina’s World Cup win was Lionel Messi embracing a woman in joy on the field and celebrating the win with her. At first many assumed it was his mother, but the real story is far better. We can confirm that this is...
