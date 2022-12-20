Read full article on original website
Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…
The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Part-time help wanted for Gwinnett County warming stations
The County has opened five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to forecasted temperatures 35 degrees and below and is seeking part-time staff assistants. When activated, the warming stations are available from 6:00pm to 7:00am, allowing residents to warm up, eat a meal, and...
Roundup of this week’s job postings
If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Dec. 18 – 22, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints
Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another. Speaking at the Forsyth County...
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
Ring in the holidays with a free wedding at Fulton County courthouse
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge is bringing in some holiday cheer with a free wedding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk and the Fulton County Magistrate Court are offering the court’s first annual December holiday wedding service; and it’s free!
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
City of Loganville is hiring
The City of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on Dec. 20, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Positive parents making a difference at Gwinnett County High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County parents are tackling school violence in their district. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that these parents are inspiring the teens. Even before the sun is out and before South Gwinnett High School students have started...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity
With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
‘We are ready’: Local clinic seeing increase in patients after closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — With the sudden closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center last month, many people were without a place to get medical care. But a charity clinic not far away offered a refuge for basic health care needs. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the clinic about how they’re...
