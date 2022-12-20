ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…

The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Part-time help wanted for Gwinnett County warming stations

The County has opened five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to forecasted temperatures 35 degrees and below and is seeking part-time staff assistants. When activated, the warming stations are available from 6:00pm to 7:00am, allowing residents to warm up, eat a meal, and...
Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Dec. 18 – 22, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints

Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another. Speaking at the Forsyth County...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on Dec. 20, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Georgia State Parks open warming stations to those without electricity

With sub-freezing temperatures on their way to North Georgia, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations and shelters to assist those without access electricity. The warming stations near Athens-Clarke County include Fort Yargo and Hard Labor Creek State Park. Watson Mill Bridge will act as a shelter. All park fees...
ATHENS, GA

