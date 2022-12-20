Read full article on original website
csbj.com
Business Updates 2022
This was a massive year for Colorado Springs business news — and while the Business Journal covered all-around important stories, not much of our top news is necessarily “good news.”. The region’s home and rent prices shattered records, deepening the region’s housing affordability challenges. Concurrently, the construction industry...
csbj.com
Opinion: Positive change through small business
When I was appointed the U.S. Small Business Administration’s regional administrator in April, I never imagined the positive impact I could and would have on the thousands of small businesses located in my six-state region. The last seven months have been a whirlwind of activity as I’ve traveled nearly 5,000 miles visiting entrepreneurs and community leaders in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
csbj.com
Opinion: Time for bold moves, time to build trust
This has been an exciting year not just for the new Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce but for our region and the great state of Colorado as well. The Black Chamber had its start 30 years ago, when Colorado Springs was a city without an organization that cared about the prosperity of Black businesses. USAF Col. James Stewart (Ret.) saw that problem and created a solution, launching the Black Chamber in 1992. We celebrate and honor the 30th anniversary of this organization with a fresh new look, mission, vision, leadership, branding, website, social media, bylaws, strategy — and the will to bring this community together in a way that hasn’t been done before. Leading this bold new initiative are Dr. Kenya Lee, Natasha Hutson, Amy Red Cloud, Juaquin Mobley and Kendall Godley. These are some of the most brilliant minds in the great state of Colorado. In 2023, we are excited about a new strategic plan and adding more transformational leaders to the Black Chamber board of directors. Leadership is important for the future of our City of Champions.
csbj.com
Bridges launches leaders for a new era
Shantelle Bridges is looking for ways to expand the work of the African American Youth Leadership Conference, as the nonprofit celebrates its 30th anniversary at its national conference March 4. AAYLC’s nonprofit work has centered on its annual conference for many of the years of its existence, but Bridges sees value in offering a range of seminars and workshops throughout the year as well. That will mean transitioning the organization from a donor-funded nonprofit with an unpaid volunteer staff, to a nonprofit that reaches out to foundation for grants to expand its work.
csbj.com
VA starts processing new PACT claims nationwide
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough showed up in Colorado Springs Dec. 15 to meet local veterans and urge them to apply for benefits under the recently-passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The act, perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history, according to...
csbj.com
RSV hospitalizations are down, but viruses are still causing illness across Colorado
Hospitalizations for RSV in Colorado are starting to decline, after an unusually early and intense start to the wintertime respiratory illness season. But public health and hospital officials warn that the “triple-demic” of RSV, influenza and COVID is far from over, and spread of these viruses will continue through the holidays.
csbj.com
Black veteran files lawsuit against CSPD officers, alleging excessive use of force
A lineup of attorneys held a news conference Dec. 21, announcing the filing of a federal lawsuit against three Colorado Springs Police Department officers. Those officers — Colby Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher Hummel — engaged in a traffic stop of Dalvin Gadson, 29, for not having a license plate on Oct. 9.
