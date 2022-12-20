Read full article on original website
Biden to host Ukrainian head as lawmakers weigh $45 billion in new war funding
(The Center Square) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Washington, D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and push for another round of funding for his effort to stave off the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes as lawmakers mull a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill designed...
Federal spending package includes nearly $1 billion for Yellowstone flood recovery
This year’s federal government spending package passed both chambers of Congress this week, and includes hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding for Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package Friday, sending the $1.7 trillion spending package to President Joe...
U.S. to Release Flu Meds From National Stockpile to Ease Shortages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will release an unspecified number of doses of Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to U.S. states as the country deals with an early and challenging flu season, the Associated Press reported. About 150,000 people have been...
Midterm Deficiencies
If the 2022 elections proved anything, it’s that base voters and massive disapproval of President Biden aren’t enough to earn victory for Republicans. What is needed in addition is a sophisticated and proven communications strategy aimed at winning votes from voters outside the MAGA GOP base. If you...
Feds reviewing special permit process for pipelines as Kansas oil spill cleanup proceeds
As Kansas continues to clean up from the Keystone pipeline oil spill, the U.S. agency that regulates pipelines is reviewing its process for granting special permits that allow pipelines, including Keystone, to operate at pressures above the standard for crude oil transport. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration...
Tennessee surpasses estimated 7M residents in 2022 Census estimates
(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw its largest population increase since 2007 and was one of the 10 fastest growing states in the country in population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Tennessee State Data Center said there was a nearly 83,000 gain from 2021 to...
