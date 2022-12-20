Read full article on original website
LFP tees up flex office in northeast Fort Worth
Nearly 50,000 square feet of flex office is coming to northeast Fort Worth following the acquisition of 6.5 acres of land in one of the city’s longest freeway corridors. LFP Properties has purchased a strip of land along Loop 820 to develop into three 16,000-square-foot flex office buildings. Located...
Austin firm grabs former ExxonMobil campus in Irving
It’s been almost a year, but ExxonMobil Corporation’s Las Colinas headquarters is finally off the market. The 290-acre property on State Highway 114 in Irving has been picked up by Austin-based real estate company Capital Commercial Investments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, per the Dallas Morning News.
Check out Dallas-Fort Worth’s biggest office sales of 2022
Dallas/Fort Worth was named the top CRE market in the nation this year, and the city’s 10 largest office sales racked in over $1.58 billion. Check out the top 10 office sales in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex in 2022, compiled by The Real Deal, with data from JLL. Trammell...
MetLife takes control of Galleria Dallas from borrower
One of North Texas’ most iconic shopping attractions just changed hands — and just in time for Christmas. After two decades, UBS Realty Investors, a subsidiary of the similarly named Swiss investment bank, has handed over ownership of the Galleria Dallas and its adjoining high-rise hotel at LBJ Freeway and Dallas Parkway.
DFW homebuilding slump deepens, discounts offered
Dallas-Fort Worth has reached a low in terms of single-family homebuilding. Amid dwindling demand, North Texas homebuilders are hitting the brakes at a pace not seen since the Great Recession. Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders took out 2,564 single-family building permits in October, a 33 percent decline from October 2021, according to...
Velocis pads DFW’s lead as nation’s top industrial developer
The Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex continues its reign as the nation’s top industrial construction market. A Dallas investor is gearing up to build a business park in North Fort Worth totaling more than 850,000 square feet of space, according to the Dallas Morning News. The buildings will reportedly cost more...
Davis Development’s resi plans for Craig Ranch revealed
Davis Development has kept quiet about plans to develop 11 acres at Craig Ranch in McKinney, but a state filing reveals details about its multifamily project. The company’s first phase of development, at 7903 Van Tuyl Parkway, just north of Sam Rayburn Tollway, will include a 354-unit multifamily complex estimated to cost $61 million, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. That’s about $172,000 per unit. The filing states construction is set to begin in March and last about two years.
Unforgettable Texas real estate moments, RIPs of 2022
It was a fast start for 2022, with first-quarter data showing that Dallas anchored a North Texas market that topped New York and Los Angeles in real estate investments, with almost $13 billion worth of properties changing hands. In March, Dallas and Houston ranked as the first- and second-most active real estate markets in the U.S., according to a StorageCafe report. Those are data points–but there was no shortage of unforgettable moments when it came to culture and vibe inside the numbers on Texas real estate.
The lives and deaths of the Belmont Hotel
Monte Anderson says there are at least two ghosts at the Belmont Hotel in Dallas, but plenty else haunts the old motor inn these days. The Belmont looks like the Texan offspring of a tryst between a California bungalow and a Spanish villa. Wrought-iron curlicues adorn the balconies of the hotel’s freestanding, one-story lodges, whose pops of orange and blue and red break up their white stucco facades. The main hotel building oozes outward at random like a melting marshmallow.
