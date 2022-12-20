ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

New antenna in Lake County will help track birds, other wildlife

By Steve Miller
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Lake County Forest Preserve is now part of a global radio telemetry system that will track birds and predict where they’re going.

It’s called the Motus Wildlife Tracking System . And it has tracking stations -- antennas -- throughout the world to pinpoint, say, a particular bird as it passes near an antenna.

One of the newest station of antennas in the worldwide system was installed about a month ago in Ryerson Woods in Lake County.

Nan Buckardt is director of education for the Lake County Forest Preserves.

“I’m familiar with some of the stations in Iowa. They had been set up previous to our station, and last fall there was a bird that was detected on a station in southern Minnesota, and that same bird was detected on a station in southern Iowa,” she says.

“And it moved that unbelievable distance in like three hours.”

Buckardt says researchers or just laypersons can track a particular bird or bat or even an insect that’s been outfitted with a backpack-type set of transmitters.

