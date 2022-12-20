For the first time this year, the Salvation Army opened its doors for an elegant Christmas dinner which was served to the public Dec. 20. Assemblymember Vince Fong of the 34th District along with his field representative, Brooke Oscarson, traveled to Ridgecrest to join the Salvation Army and help serve the meals to all who showed up as a service to the community.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO