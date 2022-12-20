Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 20
(Editor's note: The logs for Dec. 18 and 19 have not been posted yet to the Police Log website. This log is for Dec. 20. The missing logs will be added once they appear.) Occurred on W Reeves Av. RP states she hears people and sees shadows. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
Sheriff Youngblood talks shop at Republican Women meeting
Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke to Ridgecrest Republican Women at Casey's Steakhouse for their December Luncheon. The popular Sheriff shared many issues concerning our county and their department, specifically. He enumerated statistics in various matters. Among which were the 650 deaths from Fentanyl. He shared how addicts of yesterday have changed...
The Weston Column: Welcome to winter
Today marks the winter solstice. In lay terms, this means this day has the fewest hours of daylight, or the most hours of darkness -- I guess it depends on whether you consider your hot chocolate cup half-empty or half-full. To get more science-y, the earth's axis is tilted away...
PHOTO GALLERY: Wreaths Across America pays tribute to fallen veterans
A truck filled with holiday boughs arrived at the Desert Memorial Park in Ridgecrest early the morning of Dec. 17 in support of Wreaths Across America. Each year, volunteers of the project gather at cemeteries across the nation and place holiday wreaths on the graves of every veteran. Michael Cash,...
Interested In Becoming a Peace Officer?
Cerro Coso Community College to offer Police Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Academy in Ridgecrest this spring. If you’re interested in starting a career in law enforcement, Cerro Coso’s Modular P.O.S.T. Academy is an excellent option. Cerro Coso’s Peace Officer Academy is approved by the California Commission on...
SSUSD Board approves child-development contract resolution
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education, at its Dec. 15 meeting, approved a child-development contract resolution with High Desert Leapin’ Lizards. District State and Federal Programs Coordinator Lisa Decker said the district applied to the California Department of to establish a state preschool at Inyokern Elementary in 1998, Pierce Elementary in 2005, and Faller Elementary in 2009.
Vince Fong serves holiday meals to community
For the first time this year, the Salvation Army opened its doors for an elegant Christmas dinner which was served to the public Dec. 20. Assemblymember Vince Fong of the 34th District along with his field representative, Brooke Oscarson, traveled to Ridgecrest to join the Salvation Army and help serve the meals to all who showed up as a service to the community.
Carbe and Durand kick off holidays with magic and music
The packed parking lot at the Presbyterian Church was the first clue. The reputation of Carbe & Durand preceded them into their concert. A lot of people turned out to hear the famous guitar duo Dec. 11 in a concert put on by the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society. Liza Carbe...
