SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Kerry Fleisher, 39, of Oakland, has been appointed Chief Policy Advisor to the President at the California Public Utilities Commission, where she has served as Interim Energy Policy Advisor to the President since 2022. Fleisher held multiple positions at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2017 to 2022, including Advisor to Commissioner Guzman Aceves and Senior Analyst in the Energy Division. She was a Senior Program Associate at the U.S. Energy Foundation from 2011 to 2017 and a Program Coordinator at SF Community Power from 2007 to 2009. Fleisher earned a Master of City Planning degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,672. Fleisher is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO