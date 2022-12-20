ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Newsom Appoints Natalie Palugyai to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and Names Stewart Knox as the Next LWDA Secretary

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that Stewart Knox will serve as the next Secretary of the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), filling the role held by outgoing Secretary Natalie Palugyai since 2021. Secretary Palugyai will continue to serve the Administration as an appointee to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.22.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Kerry Fleisher, 39, of Oakland, has been appointed Chief Policy Advisor to the President at the California Public Utilities Commission, where she has served as Interim Energy Policy Advisor to the President since 2022. Fleisher held multiple positions at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2017 to 2022, including Advisor to Commissioner Guzman Aceves and Senior Analyst in the Energy Division. She was a Senior Program Associate at the U.S. Energy Foundation from 2011 to 2017 and a Program Coordinator at SF Community Power from 2007 to 2009. Fleisher earned a Master of City Planning degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,672. Fleisher is a Democrat.
