ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

‘Do Not Drive’: Chrysler, Dodge owners urged to repair vehicles following another airbag-related fatality

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNGSD_0jpHLOT300

(NEXSTAR) – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning for hundreds of thousands of cars after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the death Monday. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.

Fiat Chrysler’s latest “Do Not Drive” warning concerns around 276,000 vehicles, including 2005-2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, and Chrysler 300 sedans of the same model years. Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to check if their cars’ Takata airbags are included in the recall and to call 833-585-0144 to schedule tows and repairs free of charge.

Those with vehicles containing the recalled Takata airbags are also urged not to drive the cars until repairs are made. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is also offering to provide transportation to and from its service centers for affected drivers.

What is a hybrid car and how do hybrid cars work?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had initially issued its “Do Not Drive” warning in November, after two people were killed in separate accidents involving 2010 Dodge Chargers with defective Takata airbags. The recalled airbags can deteriorate over time, the NHTSA explained, especially when exposed to high heat and humidity.

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

When deployed, the recalled airbags can also send metal fragments toward the occupants of the car, resulting in situations that “can kill — and has — killed or maimed people,” the NHTSA said.

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Chrysler, issued another statement following the NHTSA confirming the latest Takata-related fatality, reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning and urging customers to get their vehicles repaired.

“We have the parts, and the service is free,” said Tom McCarthy, global head of Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance at Stellantis, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “We will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from our dealerships, as needed.”

As for the latest confirmed fatality, Stellantis said the vehicle owner actually inquired about a fix for the airbag issue in 2018 but declined to schedule the necessary repairs.

“We understand the holiday season is a busy time,” McCarthy said. “But nothing is more precious than family and friends who may also be exposed to danger by further delaying service which, again, is free.”

Electric cars Vs. gas cars: Which is the smarter buy?

Overall, at least 24 deaths have been linked to the defective Takata airbags over the past two decades. Tens of millions of cars from various automakers have been recalled upon discovery of the issue in the mid-2010s, effectively making it the largest automobile recall in U.S. history.

The Takata Corporation declared bankruptcy in 2017. The company was acquired by Key Safety Systems the following year, Reuters reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley residents are growing concerned after seeing a more and more migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man held without bond, accused of carjacking pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Juarez fire hangs over Border Highway Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans driving along the Border highway may have seen a large fire taking place in our sister city Thursday afternoon. According to our news partners across the border, the large fire was reportedly started at a dump site in Juarez. The Juarez Fire Department arrived at the scene and […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Las Cruces police searches for motorcyclist who crashed into garage door

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. According to LCPD, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed a garage door on the 1400 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police continue search for Christmas Eve murderer from 2003

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those responsible for a murder that happened 19 years ago through “Crime of the Week.” On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his business in Northeast El Paso, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso. Former Basset Middle School located in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School located in West El Paso are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters; however, some residents living within the area are expressing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show. Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show. At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KTSM

KTSM

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy