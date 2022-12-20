Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday rush and massive winter storms disrupted travel for thousands at Harry Reid International Airport, Thursday. According to Flight Aware, nearly 90 flights in and out of the Las Vegas airport were canceled. There were nearly 500 delays reported too. Many of the canceled...
Fox5 KVVU
COVID-19, flu and RSV spreading rapidly in the Las Vegas Valley as holiday weekend approaches
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday season is in full swing and millions are traveling in the midst of a viral storm. Doctors have warned about the “tripledemic” that is hitting hard in our area. “I think what we are seeing in Clark County is similar to...
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line. Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
Fox5 KVVU
Superheroes visit hundreds of sick children across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Superheroes from the DC and Marvel Universes have united for a special cause this holiday season to cheer on mighty kids battling illnesses in Las Vegas Valley hospitals. Critical Care Comics is the work of caped crusaders who have a mission: to visit children fighting...
Fox5 KVVU
First Las Vegas Strip musical launched post-COVID will end its run in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis...
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts to open location on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip. After opening its first store outside of California in Las Vegas earlier this year, the eatery has announced it will now open on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to a news release, Randy’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Moments of Blessings House of prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis is thanking the community for answering its call of toys for kids who might not see anything under the Christmas tree this year. “I’m not going to cry, but to see what Las...
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas non-profit continues to help church after donating dozens of toys for kids
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One good deed has led to another and many more across the valley as the public swamped a local church with toy donations for families in need this week. “God bless everyone who is getting toys today,” said Transition Services worker Paul Noles. Transition...
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposal to break up CCSD won’t make 2024 ballot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal that would allow cities and municipalities to break off from large school districts failed to qualify for the 2024 ballot. Community Schools Initiative said it failed to get the 140,777 signatures, divided equally among Nevada’s Congressional Districts, to become a ballot measure. The group said it submitted 220,000 signatures.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s sister during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s sister during a fight between the two women and his current girlfriend, according to authorities. Joseph Kennard, 26, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder. He is currently being...
Fox5 KVVU
Romanian fugitive, son of reputed crime boss removed from US after arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Romanian citizen in Las Vegas who was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident has been removed from the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities announced. Alexandru Claudiu Pascu, 24, was wanted by law enforcement in Romania after being convicted there for...
