Las Vegas, NV

Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line. Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
Superheroes visit hundreds of sick children across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Superheroes from the DC and Marvel Universes have united for a special cause this holiday season to cheer on mighty kids battling illnesses in Las Vegas Valley hospitals. Critical Care Comics is the work of caped crusaders who have a mission: to visit children fighting...
Randy’s Donuts to open location on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip. After opening its first store outside of California in Las Vegas earlier this year, the eatery has announced it will now open on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to a news release, Randy’s...
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley

More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
Proposal to break up CCSD won’t make 2024 ballot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal that would allow cities and municipalities to break off from large school districts failed to qualify for the 2024 ballot. Community Schools Initiative said it failed to get the 140,777 signatures, divided equally among Nevada’s Congressional Districts, to become a ballot measure. The group said it submitted 220,000 signatures.
