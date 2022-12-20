Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
wvtm13.com
Hoover waste collection crew endures numbing temps
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The temperatures were so frigid on Friday that one of the Hoover trash bins Leon Averitte was emptying was frozen, so he had to dump it twice. Averitte and his driver, Darrius Agee, spent 12 hours unloading hundreds of Hoover trash receptacles. The dedicated duo works...
wvtm13.com
Operation Merry Christmas helps provide gifts under the tree for children
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office teamed up with groups in the Birmingham area to help provide Christmas gifts. The event was called Operation Merry Christmas, and deputies this week handed out gifts to kids whose parents are in the Jefferson C0unty Jail and to children in nearby housing communities. The...
wvtm13.com
Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
wvtm13.com
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
wvtm13.com
Young shooting victim shares her emotional journey to healing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — "I'm sad because I can't walk," 10-year-old Ja'Liyah Baker said more than a year after she was shot while shielding her little brother from gunfire. The children were getting out of their car after school on Nov. 10, 2021, when the shooting started. As Christmas nears,...
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
wvtm13.com
Christmas Day will be near freezing, but Arctic air may send a few flurries south Monday
The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. Christmas Day:. Morning low temperatures still as cold as 10°F to 15°F. A mostly sunny sky...
wvtm13.com
Frigid temps not stopping last-minute Christmas shoppers
CULLMAN, Ala. — Many people braved the bone-chilling cold on Friday to do some last-minute Christmas shopping. One shop owner in Cullman's Warehouse District called it a record-breaking day. The area was bustling for most of the day. That was good news for small business owners. Joey Orr works...
wvtm13.com
One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
wvtm13.com
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
wvtm13.com
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold means big business for hardware store
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — There's never a good time to deal with a hard freeze, but a holiday weekend is an especially bad time. Dan Moran, owner of Rocky Ridge Hardware, says it's been a week filled with preparation. "We've sold quite a bit of items in regards to...
wvtm13.com
Former Blount County Commissioner reacts to judge's suspension
ONEONTA, Ala. — On Tuesday, Alabama suspended Blount County's circuit judge, Steven King. At the heart of the complaint was former County Commissioner Dean Calvert. "It's not good. It's not good, because it's your highest court in the county and has no, you don't feel good about it. Everybody that's gone through that courtroom, cannot feel good about it," Calvert said.
wvtm13.com
Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
wvtm13.com
Help needed to find missing man from Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ala. — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for your help in locating Ronald Wayne Weaver II. According to a missing person alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Weaver is 43 years old and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. ALEA...
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in 1996 homicide case in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A suspect was arrested in relation to a murder that happened 26 years ago. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reported that a grand jury returned an indictment for the murder of Thomas Johnson, Jr., 49. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the case involves Joseph Jowers, who was...
wvtm13.com
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
wvtm13.com
Two arrests made in shooting death of 12-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have two teens in custody in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson. Ja’Von Wilson, 19, and Jarei Vance, 18, were booked into the Jefferson County jail without bond Friday. Pearson was shot and killed inside a home on 16th Ave....
