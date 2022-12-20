ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover waste collection crew endures numbing temps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The temperatures were so frigid on Friday that one of the Hoover trash bins Leon Averitte was emptying was frozen, so he had to dump it twice. Averitte and his driver, Darrius Agee, spent 12 hours unloading hundreds of Hoover trash receptacles. The dedicated duo works...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Young shooting victim shares her emotional journey to healing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — "I'm sad because I can't walk," 10-year-old Ja'Liyah Baker said more than a year after she was shot while shielding her little brother from gunfire. The children were getting out of their car after school on Nov. 10, 2021, when the shooting started. As Christmas nears,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Frigid temps not stopping last-minute Christmas shoppers

CULLMAN, Ala. — Many people braved the bone-chilling cold on Friday to do some last-minute Christmas shopping. One shop owner in Cullman's Warehouse District called it a record-breaking day. The area was bustling for most of the day. That was good news for small business owners. Joey Orr works...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Extreme cold means big business for hardware store

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — There's never a good time to deal with a hard freeze, but a holiday weekend is an especially bad time. Dan Moran, owner of Rocky Ridge Hardware, says it's been a week filled with preparation. "We've sold quite a bit of items in regards to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Blount County Commissioner reacts to judge's suspension

ONEONTA, Ala. — On Tuesday, Alabama suspended Blount County's circuit judge, Steven King. At the heart of the complaint was former County Commissioner Dean Calvert. "It's not good. It's not good, because it's your highest court in the county and has no, you don't feel good about it. Everybody that's gone through that courtroom, cannot feel good about it," Calvert said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Help needed to find missing man from Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for your help in locating Ronald Wayne Weaver II. According to a missing person alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Weaver is 43 years old and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. ALEA...
LINCOLN, AL
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in 1996 homicide case in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A suspect was arrested in relation to a murder that happened 26 years ago. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reported that a grand jury returned an indictment for the murder of Thomas Johnson, Jr., 49. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the case involves Joseph Jowers, who was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Two arrests made in shooting death of 12-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have two teens in custody in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson. Ja’Von Wilson, 19, and Jarei Vance, 18, were booked into the Jefferson County jail without bond Friday. Pearson was shot and killed inside a home on 16th Ave....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy