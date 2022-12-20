ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
TheDailyBeast

Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill

The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
KOLR10 News

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
The Hill

McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
NBC News

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
NBC News

Five major bills Congress passed in 2022

WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
Daily Montanan

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
