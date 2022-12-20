The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...

2 DAYS AGO