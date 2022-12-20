Read full article on original website
Democrats push firearms purchasing ban for people who voluntarily give up their 2A rights
House Democrats advanced a bill that would set up a federal register of people who agree not to buy guns, an idea aimed at curbing gun suicides by the mentally ill.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill
The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
McCarthy says ultra-conservative GOP holdouts are 'squandering this majority' by opposing his bid for House Speaker
McCarthy needs almost all of the 222 Republican members of the House of Representatives to vote for him to secure the Speaker seat.
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details
“At least (they are) presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Democrat Marko Liias said.
Five major bills Congress passed in 2022
WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Three key questions ahead of House omnibus vote after Senate strikes $1.7T spending deal
The omnibus funding bill is heading to the House on Friday, where it is expected to pass just hours before a government shutdown kicks in.
