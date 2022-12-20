ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

‘We are grateful beyond measure’: DeLand family speaks after son found safe in Spain

By George Gandy
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036fiZ_0jpHGgPU00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The DeLand family responded after Ken DeLand, Jr. was found safe in Spain last week — saying they are grateful for all the help in locating him.

The 21-year-old St. John Fisher University student was studying abroad in France before leaving his French host family’s home on November 27. He was reported missing days later. It was then said that he entered a store in Montelimar on December 3 to make a transaction. The family launched a website to help in searching for him.

On December 16, Ken DeLand, Sr. — his father — confirmed that his son was found safe in Spain after finally making contact with his son. DeLand Sr. said his son is safe and in good health.

In a statement made by the DeLand family on Tuesday, they expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped in their search for DeLand, Jr.:

“We continue to send our gratitude to the members of our community, the media, St. John Fisher College, and AIFS. The love and support we received while Kenny was missing were beyond measure, and our gratitude could never be enough. Kenny is a joy to many – his family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, and everyone who knows him.

What Kenny went through while he was missing is still a blur, and we, as a family, continue to be with Kenny while he heals and processes. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state, federal, and international law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Kenny and bring him home.

We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understands the need for the family to be with Kenny and process what he has gone through in privacy without outside intrusion during this time.

Sincerely,

The Family of Ken DeLand Jr.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside for Christmas

Family members spent Christmas morning on Sunday with Pele at the Sao Paulo hospital where the legendary footballer is battling worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. Shortly after midnight, at the start of Christmas Day, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of the footballer's wife, Marcia Aoki, and other family members gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated.
KLST/KSAN

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KLST/KSAN

Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Local residents in El Paso are sharing their concern after seeing migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road signs […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Santa answers the tough questions kids ask at Christmas

Joplin, MO (KSNF/KODE) — A lot of parents like their children to believe in Santa Claus so they can enjoy the season with a sense of child-like wonder. This time of the year, parents are often faced with questions, like, ‘How does he delivers all the presents? And how’s he able to fit down the […]
JOPLIN, MO
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy