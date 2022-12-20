Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Why The AEW Crowd Chanted ‘HBK’ On Dynamite
Most of the AEW locker room’s love for Bret Hart has been very publicly known over the past few years. On tonight’s (December 21) AEW Dynamite show though, it was Bret’s arch rival Shawn Michaels who got his turn to have his name chanted by the crowd.
Top AEW Star Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes ‘Very Very Soon’
The AEW contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are set to expire next year. Dax has spoken about how he and Cash have discussed leaving the company, with them taking a year off from working television wrestling shows and working independent shows. Dax today announced his new...
AEW Has Produced Remix Of Popular Theme Song
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett made a surprise appearance and laid out Darby Allin with a guitar shot following his victory over Jay Lethal on the show. Jarrett has since been aligned with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt...
Former WWE Star Teases Popular AEW Star’s Potential Jump
A former WWE star has teased a popular AEW star’s potential jump to the company. CJ Perry, better known as Lana during her time in WWE, recently found herself back in the headlines after she revealed her earnings on private content websites following her release from the company. Perry...
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
Potential John Cena WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed
A potential opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 has been revealed ahead of Cena’s in-ring return on December 30. Cena will remarkably hold onto his streak of having a WWE match every year since 2000 at the very last opportunity this year, as he and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
Former WWE Star Says Miro Will Return To The Company
A former WWE star has said that they wouldn’t be surprised to see Miro return to the company. Find out who the very well informed source is!. According to someone who knows Miro very well, there is a chance he may return to WWE in the future. Miro’s wife...
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Top AEW Star Reveals Why They Haven’t Gone After World Title
A top AEW star has revealed why they haven’t gone after the world title. Debuting in 2021, Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Her undefeated streak and TBS Championship reign has displayed her dominance perfectly. Cargill has an incredible aura and...
Kenny Omega Says Top WWE Star Is ‘The Real Deal’
A Canadian wrestler with the initials ‘KO’ who is currently a key focal point of North American wrestling television. Turns out, more than one wrestler can fit that description in the year 2022, which has begged the question, what if Kenny Omega and Kevin Owens were to clash?
What Max Caster Had To Say In Epic AEW Rampage Rap
Max Caster may not have been medically cleared for competition to drop elbows on tonight’s AEW Rampage, he was still able to drop bars!. Making his characteristically hilarious entrance rap for the match between Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn taking on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During...
Real Reason Upcoming WWE Event Has Been Cancelled
Barely a month ago, a major WWE event was being planned to take place in January 2023 and now it appears plans have been halted. The show was scheduled to take place on January 18 2023 and would have taken place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. There had...
Several AEW Stars To Miss New Year’s Smash Dynamite Show
AEW is set to be without four notable names for next week’s (December 28) episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s show will be the annual New Year’s Smash special episode of the show, and serve as the last Dynamite episode of 2022. However, four notable AEW stars...
New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE
A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
Injured AEW Star ‘Doing Much Better’
There has been an update on the injury status of AEW star Adam Cole. Cole has not wrestled a match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he lost an IWGP Championship four-way match to Jay White. Cole suffered a concussion during the match, and has only made...
New AEW Hire Details His Goals In The Promotion
AEW hired former WWE name Michael Mansury as their new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer last week. The hiring was made due to Tony Khan and WBD looking to change up the presentation of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in the new year. Mansury previously served as WWE’s Vice President...
AEW Name Details ‘Wild’ Schedule Prior To WWE Departure
AEW made a big hire last week, when it was announced that Michael Mansury, formerly of WWE, had joined the company. Once considered the successor to Kevin Dunn in WWE, Mansury will serve as AEW’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury spoke to Renee Paquette on The...
AEW Star Recalls Backstage Reaction To Controversial Match
Current ROH Women’s Champion Athena has reflected on the backstage reaction to her controversial match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Athena wrestled Jody Threat on the October 17 episode of the show. The match gained traction on Twitter due to people believing that Athena was being too stiff with Threat.
