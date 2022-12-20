A potential opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 has been revealed ahead of Cena’s in-ring return on December 30. Cena will remarkably hold onto his streak of having a WWE match every year since 2000 at the very last opportunity this year, as he and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

2 DAYS AGO