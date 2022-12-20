ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Potential John Cena WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed

A potential opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 has been revealed ahead of Cena’s in-ring return on December 30. Cena will remarkably hold onto his streak of having a WWE match every year since 2000 at the very last opportunity this year, as he and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com

Ricochet Shows Off Brutal Wound From SmackDown December 23 (PHOTO)

Ricochet has shared an update on an injury he suffered on the December 23 edition of SmackDown, showing off his war wound. During the show, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed with Braun Strowman to face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. While...
wrestletalk.com

New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE

A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
wrestletalk.com

What Max Caster Had To Say In Epic AEW Rampage Rap

Max Caster may not have been medically cleared for competition to drop elbows on tonight’s AEW Rampage, he was still able to drop bars!. Making his characteristically hilarious entrance rap for the match between Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn taking on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Says They Were Going To Beat Brock Lesnar At Past WrestleMania

One WWE Hall of Famer has revealed the fascinating storyline that was set to occur surrounding WrestleMania 19. On an episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a major angle planned that would have seen him beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Angle said:. “I was supposed to beat Brock,...
wrestletalk.com

Rumour Killer On Current AEW Champion Working Without A Contract

There has been a rumour killer on a top AEW star working without an AEW contract. Orange Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most popular performers since the company’s foundation in 2019. Despite wrestling in multiple top matches, he only recently captured his first piece of gold in...
wrestletalk.com

Top AEW Star Reveals Why They Haven’t Gone After World Title

A top AEW star has revealed why they haven’t gone after the world title. Debuting in 2021, Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Her undefeated streak and TBS Championship reign has displayed her dominance perfectly. Cargill has an incredible aura and...
wrestletalk.com

Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H

A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’

The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE

A huge update has emerged on Chelsea Green, following speculation that she is on her way back to WWE. Following several returns under the Triple H regime, it was reported by WrestleVotes in October that WWE had significant interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Since then, a number of sources...
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star ‘Sees No Reason’ Why They Won’t Re-Sign With WWE

A top WWE star “sees no reason” why they won’t re-sign with the company. Kevin Owens has long been one of WWE’s most reliable performers, but he has seen a resurgence as a top star in 2022. After headlining WrestleMania 38 against the returning Stone Cold...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Touts ‘Finally’ Having New Merch Released

A WWE star has taken to Twitter to share with fans that they have ‘finally’ gotten a new piece of ShopWWE merch!. A WWE star that hasn’t been seen on television in awhile has shared with fans on Twitter that they’ve finally gotten some new merch!
wrestletalk.com

WWE Name Says He Has ‘Never Had So Much Fun’

WWE Director of Long Term Creative Rob Fee has opened up about his current position, noting that he loves working for WWE. Fee took to Twitter to note that he has never had so much fun, praising the WWE locker room. Man, I still can’t believe I work at WWE....
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Reflects On His WarGames Matches

Former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish has reflected on his previous WarGames matches. The stipulation was recently brought to the main roster, with two WarGames bouts taking place at Survivor Series in November. The match type was first brought back on the NXT brand in 2017, with the Bobby Fish,...
wrestletalk.com

First Look At New Look For AEW Dynamite

With AEW debuting in a new market for their first show of 2023, AEW Dynamite will also be debuting a brand new look!. A sneak peak of said look came on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage by which an ad for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite was shown.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Shares Throwback Pic With Current NJPW Champion

A WWE star has shared a throwback on Instagram of themselves and a current NJPW star and noted they’re #bestfriends!. While it may not be the most shocking pairing, perhaps we’ll look back on this particular throwback snap differently in a few weeks?. Damage CTRL star and one...
wrestletalk.com

House Of Black Sews Seeds Of Dissension On AEW Rampage

In an intriguing oratory exhibition on tonight’s AEW Rampage, House of Black had a compelling question for Eddie Kingston. With Kingston in the ring to call out House of Black along with pal Ortiz, when Julia Hart appeared it seemed as though business was about to pick up. However...

