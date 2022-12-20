Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Real Reason Upcoming WWE Event Has Been Cancelled
Barely a month ago, a major WWE event was being planned to take place in January 2023 and now it appears plans have been halted. The show was scheduled to take place on January 18 2023 and would have taken place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. There had...
Potential John Cena WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed
A potential opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 has been revealed ahead of Cena’s in-ring return on December 30. Cena will remarkably hold onto his streak of having a WWE match every year since 2000 at the very last opportunity this year, as he and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.
Ricochet Shows Off Brutal Wound From SmackDown December 23 (PHOTO)
Ricochet has shared an update on an injury he suffered on the December 23 edition of SmackDown, showing off his war wound. During the show, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed with Braun Strowman to face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. While...
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE
A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
WWE Name Believes Indie Wrestlers Need To Build A Personal & Emotional Connection
A WWE name believes indie wrestlers need to build a personal and emotional connection. Gabe Sapolsky is currently a member of the WWE creative team, but first earned his reputation as the co-founder of Ring of Honor in the early 2000s. Sapolsky would then go on to also head up...
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
AEW Has Produced Remix Of Popular Theme Song
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett made a surprise appearance and laid out Darby Allin with a guitar shot following his victory over Jay Lethal on the show. Jarrett has since been aligned with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt...
Top NXT Star Explains Their Reaction To Winning Gold
A top NXT star has explained their reaction to winning gold. On the December 13 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. This became the cherry on top of a banner year for the 21 year old who debuted for WWE in the spring.
WWE Star’s Insane Finishing Move Gets Name
A WWE star who debuted an insane new finishing move that quickly went viral has done it again on a show airing tonight!. You may have heard about it or even seen it but now we know what it will be called as a WWE star’s insane finisher has gotten a name.
Rumour Killer On Current AEW Champion Working Without A Contract
There has been a rumour killer on a top AEW star working without an AEW contract. Orange Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most popular performers since the company’s foundation in 2019. Despite wrestling in multiple top matches, he only recently captured his first piece of gold in...
Top AEW Star Reveals Why They Haven’t Gone After World Title
A top AEW star has revealed why they haven’t gone after the world title. Debuting in 2021, Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Her undefeated streak and TBS Championship reign has displayed her dominance perfectly. Cargill has an incredible aura and...
WWE Hall Of Famer Says They Were Going To Beat Brock Lesnar At Past WrestleMania
One WWE Hall of Famer has revealed the fascinating storyline that was set to occur surrounding WrestleMania 19. On an episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a major angle planned that would have seen him beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Angle said:. “I was supposed to beat Brock,...
Major Update On Another Released Star Returning To WWE
A huge update has emerged on Chelsea Green, following speculation that she is on her way back to WWE. Following several returns under the Triple H regime, it was reported by WrestleVotes in October that WWE had significant interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. Since then, a number of sources...
Top WWE Star ‘Sees No Reason’ Why They Won’t Re-Sign With WWE
A top WWE star “sees no reason” why they won’t re-sign with the company. Kevin Owens has long been one of WWE’s most reliable performers, but he has seen a resurgence as a top star in 2022. After headlining WrestleMania 38 against the returning Stone Cold...
WWE Star Touts ‘Finally’ Having New Merch Released
A WWE star has taken to Twitter to share with fans that they have ‘finally’ gotten a new piece of ShopWWE merch!. A WWE star that hasn’t been seen on television in awhile has shared with fans on Twitter that they’ve finally gotten some new merch!
Former WWE Star Reflects On His WarGames Matches
Former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish has reflected on his previous WarGames matches. The stipulation was recently brought to the main roster, with two WarGames bouts taking place at Survivor Series in November. The match type was first brought back on the NXT brand in 2017, with the Bobby Fish,...
House Of Black Sews Seeds Of Dissension On AEW Rampage
In an intriguing oratory exhibition on tonight’s AEW Rampage, House of Black had a compelling question for Eddie Kingston. With Kingston in the ring to call out House of Black along with pal Ortiz, when Julia Hart appeared it seemed as though business was about to pick up. However...
Former WWE Name Recalls Creating ‘Anti WWE Product’ Under Vince McMahon Regime
Former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury has recalled creating an ‘anti-WWE product’ under the Vince McMahon regime. Mansury worked for WWE from 2009 to 2020, while Vince McMahon was still leading the company. During his time with the company, many believed that he’d be the eventual successor to Kevin Dunn.
